Tickets Now On Sale For United Solo Theatre Festival's 16th Season

Featuring shows from across the country and around the globe, the world’s largest solo theatre festival opens its sixteenth season on March 4 and runs through April 28, 2024 (Theatre Row, 410 West 42 Street, New York City).

The spring festival will take place in an exciting new space at Theatre Row featuring a larger theater with increased seating capacity and additional backstage space for artists and companies.

With tickets for United Solo’s sixteenth season now on sale, Founder and Artistic Director Omar Sangare said, “United Solo has grown in scope and stature over the years thanks to our outstanding performers, staff, and audiences. To me, this festival is like our Statue of Liberty – liberating the voices of so many solo performers. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to see creatives from around the world meet, share, support, and celebrate solo theater in the heart of the world’s most vibrant theatre scene.”

More than sixty productions will take the stage this spring, including award winners, returning artists, and world premieres. The collaborative environment at United Solo supports the arts and social justice, and the red carpet grows more star-studded each season, as established and award-winning film and television actors turn out to support friends, professionals, and colleagues.

This season includes the return of “GUAC, My Son, My Hero,” written and performed by Manuel Oliver. Oliver’s 17-year-old son, Joaquin (Guac), was killed in 2018 by a mass shooter at his school in Parkland, Florida. Directed by Michael Cotey and produced by Change the Ref and ENOUGH!, “GUAC” is a fearless, funny, one-man tour-de-force about a father turned activist, his undying love for his son, and the story of an immigrant family in search of the American Dream only to be confronted by a uniquely American nightmare.

United Solo welcomes several other encore presentations of popular shows from the fall season, including “Pulling It All Into the Current,” starring Letta Neely, ”If It Bleeds It Leads,” starring Sean Allison, “Keith Moon, the Real Me,” starring Nick Berry, and “Lily the Tiger,” starring Dana McCoy.

Veteran stage and screen performer Bellina Logan returns to the festival with her award-winning “Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child,” a heartfelt, funny, and at times sobering tale of a bi-racial child growing up with her larger than life, acerbic British mother.

Written and performed by Maegan Mandarino, “Big Hair” is a Vaudeville-esque musical highlighting the dynamic relationship between Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder. A portion of every ticket purchased is donated to the charity that Gene Wilder co-founded for Gilda Radner.

“Sped Kid,” written and performed by Adam Linn, tells the story of a scrappy, twelve-year-old city kid with failing vision who faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Nadeen Gautier’s “Mami, What’s Your 20?” is a Spanglish dramedy that follows a Nuyorican single mother of two living in Los Angeles, who is on a mission to pass her Class A test to provide for her family.

The spring festival culminates with a show performed by Festival Assistant Artistic Director Wendy-Lane Bailey, directed by Omar Sangare, and United Solo’s Closing Night Gala on April 28, 2024, featuring awards for outstanding productions, including the audience choice award.

For the complete schedule and tickets, please visit festival.unitedsolo.org/shows. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased at the Theatre Row box office: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-spring-festival-2024/.