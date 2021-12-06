Thomas Sadoski, Adam Chanler-Berat & More to Join NYSAF 2021 Winter Gala

New York Stage and Film announced today that their 2021 Winter Gala will be on Monday, December 13 at The Edison Rooftop, 233 West 46 Street. Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, and Dean and Denise Vanech are co-chairs, and Lauren B. Cramer, Diana DeMenna, Carol and Tony Friscia, Kimberly Germ Cramer, Doug and Christine Harmon, Theresa M. Martinac, Stephen Stout and Kiki Lambden, and Barbara Whitman are vice-chairs. The festive (and safe) evening that will begin with doors at 6:00 PM followed by dinner and show at 7:00 PM. An after-party at 9:00 PM with performer and DJ Ari Groover (Ari Grooves) will close out the evening.

The celebratory Gala evening will include play excerpts from works by Keelay Gipson, Beth Henley, and Josh Radnor. And new musical excerpts from Agent 355 by Preston Max Allen & Jessica Kahkoska; Mexodus by Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson; and Return of Young Boy by Tre Matthews & Keenan Scott II.

Featured appearances include Adam Chanler-Berat, Dria Brown, Laura Dadap, Katie Madison, Blake Morris, Mason Alexander Park, Brian Quijada, Josh Radnor, Nygel D. Robinson, Thomas Sadoski, Kristin Stokes and more, with musical director Nehemiah Luckett.

"After two years, I am filled with joy at our ability to come together to celebrate the New York Stage and Film community of artists," said Artistic Director Chris Burney. "This year's gala is a chance to celebrate with our friends and supporters and to recognize the incredible resilience of story and storytellers."

Proceeds from the Winter Gala directly support NYSAF's ongoing artistic development work, including the 2022 Summer Season, Filmmakers' Workshop, NYSAF NOW, and awards, fellowships, and other opportunities for artists.

Limited tickets are still available. To minimize risk and promote the safety of NYSAF's guests and artistic community, all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination as well as a recent negative COVID test to join the event. For more information and to support the Winter Gala, please visit https://www.newyorkstageandfilm.org/events.