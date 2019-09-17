Theater Historian Charles Troy Returns To The York Theatre Company

It's Delightful. It's Delovely! The York Theatre Company continues their celebration of Broadway's legendary Cole Porter with a one-day only special event. Theater historian Charles Troy make his fourth straight appearance during Musical in Mufti series, this year with two different Cole Porter programs: Cole Porter's Top Ten LIST Songs / Cole Porter's Top Ten LUST Songs, and Cole Porter and The Great Depression on Monday, October 7, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

"In just a few short years, Charles Troy has become a highly-anticipated part of the mufti experience. we are so excited to have him back this time and for a first: 3 presentations in one day!," shared York's Producing Artistic Director James Morgan.

Charles Troy will present an afternoon program that consists of a pair of 45-minute presentations: Cole Porter's Top Ten LIST Songs and Cole Porter's Top Ten LUST Songs. You'll find out what a List Song is and listen to Troy's selection of Porter's Top Ten, chosen for their wit, popularity, or significance in his career, woven into a biographical overview of Porter's life. For the second half of the program, Troy will cover Porter's love ballads, which he characterizes as Lust Songs. You'll discover why by learning about Porter's private life while you hear the Top Ten. One performance only, Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Troy's 90-minute evening program, Cole Porter and the Great Depression, will address the fact that the worst economic period in America's history coincided with the height of the elegant Porter's career. Between the stock market crash in 1929 and Pearl Harbor in 1941, Porter wrote the scores for twelve shows and four films, took a round-the-world cruise-and was permanently injured in a horseback riding accident. This program considers songs from every one of Porter's works during the period, and reflects on what was going on in the outside world when each show and film debuted. One performance only, Monday evening, October 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Charles Troy's presentations at the York Theatre Company have celebrated its most recent Musicals in Mufti subjects: Jerry Herman (Hello, Jerry!), Jule Styne (The Creation of 'Gypsy' and The Creation of 'Funny Girl'), and Alan Jay Lerner (The Creation of 'My Fair Lady' and The Creation of 'Camelot'). He has more than 50 multimedia presentations in his repertoire.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for the Charles Troy multimedia presentations are priced at $20 for each performance and may be purchased online at www.yorktheatre.org/membership, or by visiting The York Theatre Company Box Office (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).





