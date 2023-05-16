Theater Company Della Luna's New Play LE BIJOU DE PARIS To Have World Premiere At The Chain Theatre

A new war pits humans and living mannequins against each other in the new play Le Bijou de Paris. Using original pop music and dance, the limited run will play at The Chain Theatre in Manhattan June 29 to July 1. Le Bijou de Paris is written and directed by Edoardo Tesio, with choreography by Bridget Spencer, and original music by Olivia Amicangioli.

Theater Company della Luna was created by a group of artists who met at NYU's Tisch School of The Arts in the Fall of 2021. The company members come from five different countries including Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, El Salvador, and the United States, and they collaborate with artists from all over the world. Since the company's inception they have produced three other productions including Vanity, Concordia, and La Belle Époque. They strive to create theatre that is empowering, unique, and highly entertaining.

Le Bijou de Paris is a high-energy pop-theater show which tells the tale of a fashion boutique housing eleven living mannequins. Hiding from a war created by humans, the mannequins must never leave the boutique, for fear of being captured and killed. Having never seen the outside world-or anyone besides each other-they are forced to struggle with very human problems: loneliness, love, the nuances of sexuality and the LGBT+ experience, friendship, forgiveness, and finding their purposes in life. With electrifying original pop music and dance, Theater Company della Luna creates a celebration of human life and all of its absurdities.

The cast includes Delaney Andersen, Anna Barrett, Sayali Bramhe, Enid Acevedo Colòn, Daelin De'Mari Elzie, Sam Kastor, Marjorie Murillo, and Ary Satish.

The creative team includes costume design by Tomoka Takahashi, and scenic design by Monica Romano and Nicola Tesio. Marjorie Murillo and Olivia Amicangioli serve as assistant directors. Stage management by Kyle Quick.

Tickets are $20.20 and are available at Click Here. Performances run Thursday June 29 at 7:30pm, Friday June 30 at 7:30pm, and Saturday July 1 at 7:30pm. Running time: 2 hours. The Chain Theatre is located at 312 West 36th Street (between 8th & 9th avenues), 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E to 34th Street.

More information is available at www.companydellalunatheater.com

Edoardo Tesio (Playwright/director) is a playwright and theater director born and raised in Italy. He recently graduated from NYU Tisch Drama, minoring in Producing. His shows tell daring stories about human emotions that are set in imaginary worlds, such as a bar owned by Love itself from which people struggle to get out after developing a co-dependence from romantic love. His show All Eyes on Me! won the award as "the most talked about show in the history of the festival" at the In-Vita a Teatro Theater Festival for sparking conversations about the lack of queer representation in Italian theater. In addition, he has written and directed numerous theater shows in Italy and New York, and performed in regional and local theater festivals.

Bridget Spencer (Choreographer) is an emerging choreographer paving the way for a new style of dance-theatre that blends her diverse understanding of street styles with her strong musical theatre background. In everything she creates, Bridget strives to combine a quirky sense of humor with her inherent sass - she lives in her feminine sexual power while embracing her very goofy side at the same time. Bridget is an NYU Tisch school of the arts graduate whose recent choreographic work has been featured in Vogue Italia and the Dubai Expo 2020. She also has choreographed for award winning filmmaker Zac Dov Wiesel and Pedro Tamames.