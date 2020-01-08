The York Theatre Company Will Present Two Special One-Night Only Events as Part of its 50th Anniversary Season

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, as part of its 50th Anniversary season celebration, will present two special events during the month of January: A York Chat: "50 Years of The York," first in a series of panel discussions, and a staged concert of the 1969 Broadway musical Celebration written by the legendary songwriting team Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones. Both special events will take place at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

The first special event is York Chat: "50 Years of The York," the first in a series of lively panel discussions about theatre, Off-Broadway, and the first fifty years of The York Theatre with author Charles Wright (currently writing a soon-to-be published history of The York), Producing Artistic Director James Morgan, director Fran Soeder (York productions of Pacific Overtures, Anyone Can Whistle, and others), founding Board member Molly Grose, and actor Robin Haynes (son of York co-founder John Newton). The evening will be hosted by York Executive Director Evans Haile. This special event promises to be entertaining and insightful, filled with stories and anecdotes about the productions, stars, and creative artists who have made The York truly a place where Musicals Come to Life! A reception with light snacks and beverages will occur immediately following the discussion for all ticket-holders. Tickets are priced at $20, $15 for York Members, $10 for York Plus! Members. ONE-NIGHT ONLY: Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:00pm.

The second special event in January is a staged concert in a newly revised version of the 1969 Broadway musical Celebration with music by Harvey Schimdt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones. On a deserted city street in winter, a group of ragged Revelers perform a modern version of the ancient ritual battle between Winter and Summer, the Young and the Old. Inspired by Peter Brook and Joseph Chaikin's Open Theatre, _Celebration now makes its grand return to New York at The York Theatre, fifty-one years (and five days) after its opening on Broadway. This newly rewritten version, staged in 2016 by the New Line Theatre in St. Louis, was hailed by the critics. Bawdy, touching, and full of surprises, Celebration_ is a major milestone in Jones and Schmidt's search to find new forms for the American musical. David Glenn Armstrong (York's recent concert of I Do! I Do!; York Muftis including Plain & Fancy) directs, with music direction by Deniz Cordell (York Mufti's Panama Hattie and Lolita, My Love). Casting is by Carol Hanzel. An starry cast of performers will be announced shortly. Tickets are priced at $50, $45 for York Members, $40 for York Plus! Members. ONE-NIGHT ONLY: Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:30pm.*

NOW ON SALE: Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), Monday through Friday (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.).





