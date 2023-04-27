The York Theatre Company Welcomes Executive Director Marie Grace LaFerrara

The York Theatre Company has announced that Marie Grace LaFerrara will join the staff as the Executive Director, effective immediately. Ms. LaFerrara brings her passion in developing and building relationships, mentoring, team building, problem solving and fostering connection through authenticity to The York.

James Morgan, The York's Producing Artistic Director, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Marie to The York family. With her fresh perspective and wealth of experience, we are confident that she will make a lasting impression on our organization. This is an exciting new chapter for us, as we look toward the future."

Ms. LaFerrara said, "I am elated to join The York as Executive Director and I look forward to collaborating with Producing Artistic Director James Morgan, the fantastic staff, and the superb York Board of Directors." She went on to add, "I look forward to serving The York as a committed leader with a passionate connection to the organization's long-upheld mission. I delight in opportunities to connect with current and potential supporters and the entire York community as an enthusiastic champion of the company's mission."

Ms. LaFerrara was previously the Business Development Manager at Ariel as part of a leadership development team focusing on growth, collaboration, and innovation. Prior work experience has included Events Manager and Licensing Specialist at Business Insurance magazine, and Director and Theatre Educator at Usdan Center for the Creative and Performing Arts. She hails from New York City and holds a B.F.A. from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Ms. LaFerrara started her career as a performer in New York musical theater (she can be remembered as "the girl who put her fist in her mouth" on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show") and in various commercials and industrials before pivoting to sales and marketing.

The York Theatre Company, "Where Musicals Come to Life," is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent New York and world premieres have included Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York in 2010, and subsequently to rave reviews in London-as did York's Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for "Developing and Producing New Musicals" and, more recently, a special Outer Critics Circle Award for "50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals." Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter's Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean's at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.