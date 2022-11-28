The Whale Theatre In Association With Tectonic Theater Project Presents Truman Capote's A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

The Whale Theater, in association with Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director) will present Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory at Hudson New York's Park Theater (723 Warren Street) Thursday, December 1 - Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Directed by Matt Joslyn and designed by David Lander, A Christmas Memory will be presented as a live radio play featuring Broadway veterans Marceline Hugot and Jeffrey Binder. Joining the actors will be a cellist performing original underscoring and a Foley artist helping to bring the story to life with sound effects. Capote's short story will be followed by a second act featuring a cabaret of beloved holiday classics. Tickets are now on sale.

Broadway designer David Lander will transform the intimate Park Theater into a decadently magical setting with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and bistro tables. Guests will be treated to mulled wine and hot cider as they enjoy The Whale Theatre's inaugural production which is sure to become a holiday tradition.

Truman Capote was a major American voice of the 20th Century. Perhaps best known for his true crime novel In Cold Blood, as well as Breakfast at Tiffany's and Other Voices, Other Rooms. Capote was a prolific short story writer, and his deeply personal short story, A Christmas Memory was first published in 1956. It's a lyrical story narrated by Capote about two outsiders in a big Alabama home in the early 1930s: an eight year old Truman and his best friend and distant cousin, a quirky, sprightly spinster in her 60s. Through their annual tradition of making fruitcakes together, Truman paints a vivid picture of his early life, sharing the profound need of lost souls to make a connection, even across a generational divide.

Marceline Hugot is best known for her work in the films Working Girl, Julie & Julia, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar; and United 93 as well as her appearances on such television shows as "Sex and the City," "Ed," "The Leftovers," and most notably playing Kathy Geiss on the hit NBC sitcom "30 Rock."

A director, playwright, and actor, Jeffrey Binder is the Founding Artistic Director of The Whale Theatre. He has appeared on Broadway, Off-Broadway, the West End and on television and film. Broadway audiences will know him for his roles in Disney's Mary Poppins and The Lion King, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and Side Man.

Tickets for A Christmas Memory start at $25 and are available online at AChristmasMemory.com. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3 PM.

The mission of the Whale Theatre is to bring high-quality, professional theater to the entire community of Hudson, New York and beyond. We are dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape by producing and presenting theatrical productions using professional actors, designers, and artists for several shows throughout the season. We seek to provide an artistic home within the community where local youth and artists can interact with and learn from professional actors, designers, playwrights and other artists. The Whale Theatre productions will include both new and published contemporary works and reimagined classical plays with an eye toward equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Based in New York City and guided by founder and artistic director Moisés Kaufman, Tectonic Theater Project develops new plays using the company's trademarked theater-making method, Moment Work, and through a rigorous process of research and collaboration in a laboratory environment. Since its founding in 1991 the company has created and staged over twenty plays and musicals, including Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, The Laramie Project, Doug Wright's Pulitzer Prize-winning I Am My Own Wife, and the Tony Award-winning 33 Variations. Tectonic Theater Project's newest world-premiere play, Here There Are Blueberries, just completed a critically acclaimed run at La Jolla Playhouse.