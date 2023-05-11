The Verve Project presents LAUNDRY & BOURBON by James McLure, directed by Lil Malinich, and starring Nelia McNicol, Kayla Gomes and Avery Baxter.

Fueled by the smooth skull of bourbon and the mundane folding of laundry, James McLure's black comedy Laundry and Bourbon pulls you into the intimate lives of three vivacious women; Elizabeth (Nelia McNicol), Hattie (Kayla Gomes) and Amy-Lee (Avery Baxter) join forces in the rural town of Maynard, Texas.

As the sun sets, Elizabeth and Hattie enjoy sharing secrets, and reflecting on their loves, lives, and dreams. The bourbon-fueled tipping point occurs when Amy-Lee enters the picture and all hell breaks loose!

Laundry and Bourbon explores themes of love, infidelity, friendship and exposes the effects of the Vietnam War for those who went and those who stayed. The play moves through powerful moments of comedy, chaos and catastrophe while highlighting the resilience of the human spirit. Highly theatrical and bold performances bring this very American play to life, keeping you at the edge of your seats, enthralled with anticipation.

At The NuBox Theatre, 754 Ninth Avenue (@ 51st St), New York, NY, 10019, 4th Floor. Running June 1- June 4, 2023. Doors open at 7:30pm. Performances begin at 8pm. Doors open at 1:30pm. Performances begin at 2pm. $20 tickets now available online at: Click Here