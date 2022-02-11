The Tank Announces Spring 2022 Homecoming Season

The Tank has announced programming for Spring 2022, including three world premieres and two international in-person productions across dance, music, and theater in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018). This diverse season is united by the theme of Homecoming, celebrating the return to in-person performance and community at the Tank's 36th Street home.

"The Tank has not stopped through the tumult of the last two years - we have continued to create space for artists to make new, bold works that challenge form and convention. But this season is special," says Finn. "We are thrilled to be returning to our spaces on 36th Street for HOMECOMING: supporting brand-new, fully produced programming made for the current moment, featuring music, dance, theater, virtual, and international works."

"This slate highlights local, national, and International Artists, all of whom have been at the forefront of innovation and perseverance over the last two years," adds Lloyd. "We're so honored to be putting these artists in conversation in our fully reopened spaces."

The season begins with an in-person remount of the musical Glass Town, written by Miriam Pultro and directed by Daniella Caggiano, on March 10-26. Following that will be Filiki Eteria: The Brotherhood Behind the Revolution by Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis on April 21-23; and two world-premiere dance pieces, Homecoming: Dance, by Marc Nunez & Candace Brown, co-presented with Gotham Dance Theater and Soul Project Dance Company, running April 30-May 7, and In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY presented with Kairos Italy Theater, from May 4-15. The Spring season will conclude with War Stories by Marthe Rachel Gold and directed by Christina Roussos, running May 20-June 12 (originally scheduled for May 2020).

The season will also include a CyberTank Production of Feast by Christina Tang, Ana Jastrzembski, & Carsen Joenk, based on the play Dog by Ana Jastrzembski, which launches online on March 21.

For tickets and more information on each production, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

GLASS TOWN

Books, music, & lyrics by Miriam Pultro

Directed by Daniella Caggiano

Musical Direction by Katrien Van Riel

Performances begin March 10, 2022

Limited run through March 26, 2022

The Tank's Proscenium Theater

A rock requiem starring the Brontë siblings -- Anne, most feminist and most faithful, a neosoul star; Emily, melancholy alt-rock prodigy; Branwell, full of the blues; and Charlotte, fiery frontwoman, desperate for recognition and love. A staged concept album that defies traditional musical theater, Glass Town explores familial bonds, grief, and isolation, using the literary family as archetypal touchstones.

The cast will include Emma Claye as "Anne," Eddy Marshall as "Branwell," Miriam Pultro as "Charlotte," and Katrien Van Riel as "Emily." Alex Petti is the music director and on guitar, Laura Zawarski is on violin, Anthime Miller is on cello, and Emma Kroll is on drums. Violet Wang is the Emily understudy and substitute cellist and Lachian Driver is the substitute drummer.

Glass Town will feature lighting design by Annie Garrett-Larsen, sound design by Feliciano Tencos-Garcia, and vocal coaching by Uton Onyejekwe. Kate Anderson-Song is the assistant director and stage manager and Nick Turturro is Miriam's assistant.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for Glass Town is Thursday March 10-Saturday March 12 at 7pm, Thursday March 17-Saturday March 19 at 7pm, Thursday March 24-Saturday March 26 at 7pm..

FEAST

Co-created by Christina Tang, Anna Jastrzembski & Carsen Joenk

Based on the play Dog by Anna Jastrzembski

Art direction by Jesse Itskowitz

March 23-25, March 27, March 30-31 at 8pm; April 1-3, 6-7 at 8pm

Artist talkbacks on April 6 and 7 following the experience

A CyberTank Production

Feast is a hypertext fiction game that takes you on an interactive journey through a strange, near-future landscape as you search for your best friend WHIP. By casting the audience as both player and reader, Feast seeks to capture the immediacy of a live theater experience through a sense of autonomous gameplay.

Tickets will be available Tuesday, February 15 at www.thetanknyc.org.

The International Production of

FILIKI ETERIA: THE BROTHERHOOD BEHIND THE REVOLUTION

By Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis

Directed by Ioli Andreadi

April 21-23, 2022

The Tank's Proscenium Theater

An original play, Filiki Eteria combines historical events and fiction, that traces the secret history of the artists and intellectuals that inspired the European revolutions of the 18th century, from their crazy and passionate visions of national independence to their personal betrayals.

Filiki Eteria was created for the Cultural Foundation of Piraeus Group (PIOP) in honor of the 200-year anniversary of the Greek revolution and was previously presented in the summer of 2021 at the nine Museums of the PIOP Network, at the Historical Archive of PIOP, at the Aeschylia Festival, and at the historic Skopeftirio in Kaissariani.

The cast will include Miltiadis Fiorentzis, Nikolaos Karagkiaouris, Despoina Sarafeidou, and Vasiliki Troufakou.

Filiki Eteria will feature set and costume design by Dimitra Liakoura and assistant direction by Penelope Aslanoglou. Orestis Tatsis is the production manager.

Tickets are available beginning March 15 at www.thetanknyc.org The performance schedule for Filiki Eteria is Thursday April 21-Saturday April 23 at 7pm, and Saturday April 23 at 3pm.

HOMECOMING: DANCE

World Dance Premieres by Marc Nuñez & Candace Brown

Co-presented with Gotham Dance Theater and Soul Project Dance Company

April 30-May 7, 2022

The Tank's Proscenium Theater

The Tank is thrilled to welcome Tank Dance Curator and choreographer Marc Nuñez and choreographer Candace Brown back to The Tank. Marc returns to The Tank for the world premiere of a new work with Gotham Dance Theater, and Candace will present the first evening-length work of her new company Soul Project Dance.

Tickets are available on March 15 at www.thetanknyc.org. Details on the premieres and exact performance schedule will be shared at a later date.

The International Production of

IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL NY

Two plays by Paolo Bignami & Tobia Rossi

May 4-15, 2022

The Tank's Proscenium Theater

Named for the legendary Broadway playwright and part of In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the Mario Fratti Award has been awarded every year since 2014 to a never-before-produced play. The winning play is then translated into English, published, and eventually produced by Kairos Italy Theater, the main Italian theater company in New York. This year, KIT presents the 2017 and 2019 winners of the Mario Fratti Award in repertoire in May at the Tank. Both works address universal social issues: The Land of Swollen Faces by Paolo Bignami (MFA 2017 winner - directed by Jay Stern and Laura Caparrotti) is a solo show about an industrial workplace accident in Italy, and one rising voice that denounces it, and Hide and Seek by Tobia Rossi (MFA 2019 winner - directed by Carlotta Brentan) tells the dark story of Giò and Mirko, two boys both looking for an escape, for revenge, and for love.

Tickets will be available April 1 at www.thetanknyc.org.

The World Premiere of

WAR STORIES

By Marthe Rachel Gold (Marsh Light)

Directed by Christina Roussos (Bathsheba's Psalms)

Previews begin May 20, 2022

Opening is May 21, 2022

Limited run through June 12, 2022

The Tank's Proscenium Theater

Marthe Rachel Gold's War Stories, set in World War II New York City, is the story of Ruth, a young musician from a working class immigrant family who has come to the city in pursuit of her music, her freedom, and her politics. Exploring the world through music, labor action, and relationships, she is committed in her support of the war. Her pro-war views are challenged by Nat, who comes from a wealthy industrial Jewish family and sees all wars as capitalist and corrupt. War Stories embeds their personal struggles within the context of those of workers and conscientious objectors, against a backdrop of anti-Semitism, racism, and labor action. It is awash in the music of the time period.

War Stories will feature Sophia DeLeo (Sleepy Hollow), Jorge Sánchez Díaz (The Skin of Our Teeth), Maia Karo (Anarchy), Arlene A. McGruder (Elizabeth's Precious Kitty), and Kaya Simmons (Two-Fifths). Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

War Stories will feature scenic design by Maryam Khosravi, costume design by Lui Konno, lighting design by Jon DeGaetano, sound design by Hannah Birch Carl, projection design by Lacey Erb, hair design by Skipper Silberberg-Edwards, and compositions by Zach Catron.

Tickets will be available April 1 beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for War Stories is Friday May 20 and Saturday May 21 at 7pm, Sunday May 22 at 3pm, Thursday May 26 & Friday May 27 at 7pm, Saturday May 28 at 3pm, Thursday June 2 & Friday June 3 at 7pm, Saturday June 4 at 3pm, Sunday June 5 at 3pm & 7pm, Thursday June 9 & Friday June 10 at 7pm, Saturday June 11 at 3pm & 7pm, and Sunday June 12 at 3pm.

All attendees and artists of an in-person performance at The Tank NYC will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service, available here.

Patrons will also be required to wear medical grade masks while indoors at all times and for the time being, no food or beverage will be permitted to be consumed at the theater.