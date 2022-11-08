The Tank Announces New Affordable Rehearsal Rental Space The Attic

The Tank has announced their new rehearsal space The Attic @ The Tank, which consists of five rehearsal spaces on the sixth floor of their current location on 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

The Attic will be provided to artists who are presenting work at the Tank for up to fifteen hours of free rehearsal space per project, in addition to the free performance space The Tank already provides. The Attic rehearsal spaces are also available for rental, with subsidized rates for non-profits and independent artists.

"Finding and paying for space can be a major obstacle for emerging artists," said Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development. "The Attic offers affordable spaces in the heart of Manhattan, forwarding our mission to remove economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers or experimenting within their art form, while being inclusive and accessible."

The largest space in The Attic is a 1,150 square foot dance studio with sprung floors, windows, mirrors, a small kitchen, no pillars, and 10' ceilings. The four other rehearsal spaces measure 21' x 18', 17' x 15', 18' x 13' and 18' x 17' with 7' ceilings; three have windows. The 6th floor is equipped with restrooms, windows, heating, and air conditioning. The Tank will provide basic sound equipment in all spaces at no additional cost. For more information, visit https://thetanknyc.org/attic-tank-page.

The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year on their two stages and this expansion creates a new space to grow and deepen that community. The Attic invites current artists to interact with each other and opens the space up to past and future artists who aren't currently presenting work but can still call The Tank their artistic home.

Currently in performances at The Tank is Vatican Falls, by Frank J. Avella, co-directed by Avella and Carlotta Brentan, starring Ace Young, and co-produced with High Voltage, which will open on November 5 and run through November 20, 2022.

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 13-18 theatrical World or New York premieres each season. During the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, The Tank has launched CyberTank, a virtual gathering space and programming platform for artists to share work. With weekly themed variety shows, ongoing series and evening-length shows made for the virtual frame, CyberTank has already presented the work of over 4,000 artists in over 500 performances to 20,000 audience members across the country and the world since March 17, 2020.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

