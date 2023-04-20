The Off-Broadway Premiere Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Begins Previews This June

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) in association with Jim Kierstead, Broadway Factor, Linda Karn and David Bryant, will present the Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon. Performances are scheduled to begin at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm with an official opening on Thursday, June 22nd at 7:00pm. Performances are scheduled through July 9, 2023.

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

"Amas is delighted to be presenting this musical by Paul Gordon whose work I have admired for so long," says Donna Trinkoff. "With a very catchy score, The Gospel According to Heather raises timely questions about our search for truth in this crazy world."

"I'm thrilled to bring this youthful, energetic, and topical piece to the stage," said Jim Kierstead. "Heather encourages the audience to think for oneself and not follow others blindly, which is exactly the type of message we need these days. And Paul Gordon's edgy pop score is sure to please audiences of all ages."

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein, the cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Darron Hayes (Notes From Now), Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Wayne Wilson, and Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom). Understudies are Zach Rand and Sarita Amani Nash. Additional casting will be announced soon.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Sawaan Tiwari (costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), and Brendan McCann (props design). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

Tickets are $29 for all previews (June 14-26) and $39-$49 (Premium tickets are $59) and may be obtained online at www.Theater555.com and in person at the Theater 555 box office (555 West 42nd Street).

The performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 7:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm & 8:00pm and Sunday at 3:00pm. There are additional performances on Wednesday's June 14 and 21 at 7:00pm.