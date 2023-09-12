The McKittrick Hotel Announces Theme For 2023 Annual Halloween Celebration MONSTER: A HALLOWEEN PARTY

Monster: A Halloween Party invites guests to unleash their inner beast and discover the monster within.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Photo 1 59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023
Review Roundup: Public Works' THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater Photo 2 Review Roundup: Public Works’ THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, Jake Gyllenhaal & More to Join Upcoming 92NY Events Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells & More to Join 92NY Events
EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Starring John Rubinstein Will Return Off-Broadway in Octo Photo 4 EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Starring John Rubinstein Will Return in October

The McKittrick Hotel Announces Theme For 2023 Annual Halloween Celebration MONSTER: A HALLOWEEN PARTY

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced their highly anticipated annual celebration, Monster: A Halloween Party, taking place throughout the legendary hotel on Friday 10/27, Saturday 10/28, and Halloween night, Tuesday 10/31.

Monster: A Halloween Party invites guests to unleash their inner beast and discover the monster within. Spectacles will unfold as they explore a forbidden dreamscape filled with monsters, myths, and live acts ranging from intimate to epic in scale.

Partygoers can celebrate, dance, and drink throughout the night as they immerse themselves deep within The McKittrick Hotel, where the true monster is revealed. Guests are encouraged to dress as their inner monster or in all black. Inspiration is provided on the hotel's website.

Produced by Emursive, the party was conceptualized and directed by Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer, founders of immersive creation studio, One Hundred, and dance artist and choreographer, Marla Phelan, the Associate Choreographer/Director to Fiddler on the Roof's Broadway touring company.

All three creatives trace their roots back to performing in Sleep No More and other Punchdrunk works. They have shaped many of The McKittrick's parties and special events, including the hotel's A Midsommar Night's Dream and New Year's Eve soirées. 

Previous McKittrick Halloween themes include The Lost Garden (2022), The Witches' Ball (2021), Hitchcock Halloween (2019), Inferno (2014-15, 2017-18), Supercinema: Movie Monsters (2016), The Curse of the Mummy (2013), Carnival des Corbeaux (2012), The Darkest Shadow, Night of the Apparitions, The Last Rendez-Vous, Aphrodite's Revenge, and La Danse Macabre (2011).

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $100 per person (plus fees). Guest entry begins at 9PM on Friday 10/27 and Saturday 10/28, and 8PM on Halloween 10/31. 

Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir, an exclusive lounge for the evening. Maximilian's Guest tickets include Oz's benefits plus a reserved table in the hotel's Grand Ballroom.

Drinks are not included, but will be available for purchase at the event. The hotel's rooftop garden bar & restaurant, Gallow Green, will also be open for refreshments.

All guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change. For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
92NY to Present AUDRA McDONALD: MUSINGS THROUGH MUSIC WITH ANDY EINHORN Photo
92NY to Present AUDRA McDONALD: MUSINGS THROUGH MUSIC WITH ANDY EINHORN

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Audra McDonald: Musings Through Music with Andy Einhorn, with the Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award-winning performer in a career retrospective celebrating the 30th anniversary of her professional debut in New York.

2
Signature Theatre Opens Submissions for The Judith Champion Musical Theater LaunchPad Resi Photo
Signature Theatre Opens Submissions for The Judith Champion Musical Theater LaunchPad Residency

Signature Theatre has opened submissions for the Judith Champion Musical Theater LaunchPad Residency. Lear more about the Residency!

3
PlayCo to Present Idea Lab Programming and Benefit Performance During Run of 9 KINDS OF SI Photo
PlayCo to Present Idea Lab Programming and Benefit Performance During Run of 9 KINDS OF SILENCE

PlayCo today will present a series of Idea Lab conversations (September 15-19) and a special benefit performance (October 4) to be held during the company’s world premiere production of 9 Kinds of Silence, written and directed by Abhishek Majumdar. 

4
The Playwrights Realm Unveils 2023-24 Cohort of Writing Fellows and Scratchpad Playwrights Photo
The Playwrights Realm Unveils 2023-24 Cohort of Writing Fellows and Scratchpad Playwrights

The Playwrights Realm has revealed its 2023-2024 cohort: a dynamic group of storytellers participating in its Writing Fellows program.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You