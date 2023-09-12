The McKittrick Hotel Announces Theme For 2023 Annual Halloween Celebration MONSTER: A HALLOWEEN PARTY

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced their highly anticipated annual celebration, Monster: A Halloween Party, taking place throughout the legendary hotel on Friday 10/27, Saturday 10/28, and Halloween night, Tuesday 10/31.

Monster: A Halloween Party invites guests to unleash their inner beast and discover the monster within. Spectacles will unfold as they explore a forbidden dreamscape filled with monsters, myths, and live acts ranging from intimate to epic in scale.

Partygoers can celebrate, dance, and drink throughout the night as they immerse themselves deep within The McKittrick Hotel, where the true monster is revealed. Guests are encouraged to dress as their inner monster or in all black. Inspiration is provided on the hotel's website.

Produced by Emursive, the party was conceptualized and directed by Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer, founders of immersive creation studio, One Hundred, and dance artist and choreographer, Marla Phelan, the Associate Choreographer/Director to Fiddler on the Roof's Broadway touring company.

All three creatives trace their roots back to performing in Sleep No More and other Punchdrunk works. They have shaped many of The McKittrick's parties and special events, including the hotel's A Midsommar Night's Dream and New Year's Eve soirées.

Previous McKittrick Halloween themes include The Lost Garden (2022), The Witches' Ball (2021), Hitchcock Halloween (2019), Inferno (2014-15, 2017-18), Supercinema: Movie Monsters (2016), The Curse of the Mummy (2013), Carnival des Corbeaux (2012), The Darkest Shadow, Night of the Apparitions, The Last Rendez-Vous, Aphrodite's Revenge, and La Danse Macabre (2011).

Tickets for Standard Entry to the party start from $100 per person (plus fees). Guest entry begins at 9PM on Friday 10/27 and Saturday 10/28, and 8PM on Halloween 10/31.

Revelers can enhance the evening on Oz's List for expedited entry at any time and access to Oz's Boudoir, an exclusive lounge for the evening. Maximilian's Guest tickets include Oz's benefits plus a reserved table in the hotel's Grand Ballroom.

Drinks are not included, but will be available for purchase at the event. The hotel's rooftop garden bar & restaurant, Gallow Green, will also be open for refreshments.

All guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change. For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.