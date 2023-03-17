The Greenhouse Ensemble To Celebrate 10th Anniversary With World Premiere Of MUSE

The Greenhouse Ensemble, under the Artistic Direction of its Founder Hazen Cuyler, announced that as part of the company's milestone ten-year anniversary, it will present the world premiere of Muse, a gripping family drama written by Frank Tangredi. The production is directed by Mr. Cuyler and will run Sunday, April 16th - Sunday April 30th, Off Broadway at The Tank (312 West 36th Street). www.greenhouseensemble.com



Muse is an alluring tale of a passionate love affair between Sheila, a struggling artist, and Mathias, an aging dancer. When Sheila invites Mathias to sit for her, an unbridled artistic fire is released, transforming their lives and the lives of their families, forever altering the course of their destinies. This world premiere play takes a fresh look at toxic masculinity and scrutinizes the moral implications of art when tied to obscenity. Above all, the play examines the choices we make in life and the consequences they bring.

The cast of Muse features Reanna Armellino, Anne Fizzard, Rachel Gatewood, Jeffrey Grover, Robert Hickey, and Matt O'Shea.







Muse features lighting design by Joshua Rusinov, costumes by Amanda Scanze, set by Pearl Gopalani, choreography by Ariel Polanco, and fight choreography by Gabriel Rosario. Eve Helak is the Assistant Director. Victoria Herda is the Stage Manager.



"Audiences will be driven into the dark complexities of human nature, where every character is a master of self-destruction," says Cuyler. "Despite knowing the disastrous consequences of their actions, each character deliberately chooses a path that leads them to the brink of ruin. It's a stark reminder of how our society continues to forge ahead, despite any dangerous warning signs. We are driven by a relentless impulse to progress, even if it means turning a blind eye to social unrest, environmental neglect, or the creation of dangerous technology."



For a decade, The Greenhouse Ensemble has created an environment that nurtures deep-rooted engagement within its still growing community. The company cultivates audacity, weeds self-doubt, and brings light to creative impulses, pushing the Ensemble beyond their own expectations. Its multidisciplinary events compel and challenge audiences by immersing them in an atmosphere composed of diverse works of art.



Performances of Muse are on Sunday, April 16th at 3pm & 7pm; Monday, April 17th at 7pm, Wednesday, April 19th at 7pm; Saturday, April 22nd at 3pm & 7pm; Sunday, April 23rd at 7pm; Wednesday, April 26th at 7pm; Friday, April 28th at 7pm; Saturday, April 29th at 7pm; and Sunday, April 30th at 3pm.



Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased online at:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231320®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35658%2Fproduction%2F1154068?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1