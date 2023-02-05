The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 6 at The Flea This Month

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 6 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on February 9-11, and February 23-25 at 9:00 pm. In-Person Tickets (audience masked) are available for $17, and Streaming Online Tickets are available for $10 through Eventbrite.

The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

COVID POLICY: In order to protect you (our beloved audience), our Artists, Production team, members, and building staff, both the wearing of face masks AND proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry by both The Fled Collective and The Flea Theater. Proof of vaccination (either a physical copy or a picture of it) must be presented at the box office, and a face mask must be worn properly (covering the nose, mouth, and chin), or you will not be permitted to enter the theater. Additionally, The Fled Collective asks that you please stay home if you are feeling any symptoms.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

CAST & COMPANY for this Cycle of SERIALS:

Actors

Dorthea Gloria

Chrysi Sylaidi

Arielle Gonzalez

Natalia Urzua

Irina Kaplan

Nathaniel Stornelli

Achilles Mulkey

Laurel Andersen

Stevie Jae Davis

Jen Jarnagin

Caroline Banks

Angelica McEwan

Keith Weiss

Kayla Zanakis

Conor Bell

Francis Pàce-Nuñez

Sarah Alice Shull

Nicholas Turturro

Jessica Kantorowitz

Vanessa Guadiana

Alice Lussiana Parente

Elizabeth Spindler

Christine Pollnow

Emily Olivera

Georgia Kate Cohen

Michael Ortiz

Gabriela Iglesias

Marcus Jones

Skyler James

Georgina Morillo

Directors

Michelle Chan

Mackenna Goodrich

Alex Church-Gonzales

Nate Netzley

Andie Lerner

Emily Bubeck

Crystal Williams

Writers

Niccolo Aeed

Allison Merkel

Devon Granmo

Chloé Hayat

Sam Hamashima

Josiah Thomas Turner

Serena Norr

Producers

Michael Ortiz

Dolores Avery Pereira

Kristan Seemel

Elizabeth Spindler

Fight Choreographer

William Vonada

Designer

Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.