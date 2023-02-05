Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 6 at The Flea This Month

Cycle 6 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on February 9-11, and February 23-25 at 9:00 pm.

Feb. 05, 2023  

The beloved late-night play competition is BACK, reclaimed, and newly imagined to prioritize BIPOC and Queer voices.

SERIALS is a raucous night of serialized plays featuring The Fled's resident actors and some of NYC's hottest rising playwrights and directors. Teams perform original short episodic plays, while the audience votes for its favorites to return with a new installment. Cycle 6 of SERIALS performances will be in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on February 9-11, and February 23-25 at 9:00 pm. In-Person Tickets (audience masked) are available for $17, and Streaming Online Tickets are available for $10 through Eventbrite.

The tradition of SERIALS spans over a decade, molded by countless alumni actors, writers, and directors who used SERIALS as their playground and artistic chemistry lab. Notable alumni of SERIALS include Jessica Darrow (Disney's Encanto), Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, Orange is the New Black), Catya McMullen (Y: The Last Man, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), and Jenelle Chu (Yale School of Drama, The Prodigal, Instinct, New Amsterdam).

The Fled's reclaimed version of SERIALS premiered in June 2022 with a bang, playing to sold-out, exuberant crowds. For the first time since the show's conception, the artists were paid for their work. Money generated from the Serials Patreon will aid in artists' payment. The Serials Patreon includes a number of perks for subscribers, including merch, complimentary tickets to performances, and access to an archive of old SERIALS scripts! Subscriptions start as low as $2/month.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by 9 pm, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

COVID POLICY: In order to protect you (our beloved audience), our Artists, Production team, members, and building staff, both the wearing of face masks AND proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry by both The Fled Collective and The Flea Theater. Proof of vaccination (either a physical copy or a picture of it) must be presented at the box office, and a face mask must be worn properly (covering the nose, mouth, and chin), or you will not be permitted to enter the theater. Additionally, The Fled Collective asks that you please stay home if you are feeling any symptoms.

CONTENT WARNING: SERIALS content changes from week to week and, as such, shows may contain explicit content or allusions to explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, violence, and/or sexual situations.

CAST & COMPANY for this Cycle of SERIALS:

Actors
Dorthea Gloria
Chrysi Sylaidi
Arielle Gonzalez
Natalia Urzua
Irina Kaplan
Nathaniel Stornelli
Achilles Mulkey
Laurel Andersen
Stevie Jae Davis
Jen Jarnagin
Caroline Banks
Angelica McEwan
Keith Weiss
Kayla Zanakis
Conor Bell
Francis Pàce-Nuñez
Sarah Alice Shull
Nicholas Turturro
Jessica Kantorowitz
Vanessa Guadiana
Alice Lussiana Parente
Elizabeth Spindler
Christine Pollnow
Emily Olivera
Georgia Kate Cohen
Michael Ortiz
Gabriela Iglesias
Marcus Jones
Skyler James
Georgina Morillo

Directors
Michelle Chan
Mackenna Goodrich
Alex Church-Gonzales
Nate Netzley
Andie Lerner
Emily Bubeck
Crystal Williams

Writers
Niccolo Aeed
Allison Merkel
Devon Granmo
Chloé Hayat
Sam Hamashima
Josiah Thomas Turner
Serena Norr

Producers
Michael Ortiz
Dolores Avery Pereira
Kristan Seemel
Elizabeth Spindler

Fight Choreographer
William Vonada

Designer
Cody Hom

Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.




Ma-Yi Theater Company Names New Members of MA-YI WRITERS LAB, Largest Collective of AAPI P Photo
Ma-Yi Theater Company Names New Members of MA-YI WRITERS LAB, Largest Collective of AAPI Playwrights in the U.S.
Ma-Yi Theater Company has announced the newest members of the Ma-Yi Writers Lab, which is the largest collective of AAPI playwrights in the country.
MONETS GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Extends Through Late March Photo
MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Extends Through Late March
Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience U.S. premiere in New York City has announced another extension by popular demand through March 26, 2023.
New Off-Broadway-Bound Musical MADDIE Will Receive Developmental Reading This March Photo
New Off-Broadway-Bound Musical MADDIE Will Receive Developmental Reading This March
Bennett Theatricals has announced a developmental reading for its new Off-Broadway bound musical, Maddie, which will have one afternoon presentation at Pearl Studios on Friday, March 10th at 2:00PM. Maddie played an acclaimed run at The Lyric Theatre in the West End and is based on the Jack Finney novel 'Marion's Wall' (adapted as the film 'Maxie’).
50th Anniversary Exhibition of Jamaican Artists Inspired By THE HARDER THEY COME to be Fea Photo
50th Anniversary Exhibition of Jamaican Artists Inspired By THE HARDER THEY COME to be Featured at The Public Theater
Beginning on Thursday, February 16, theatergoers will be able to visit Wheel and Come Again: The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition of The Harder They Come on The Public Theater’s Levin Mezzanine, an exhibition of art inspired by the original film.

