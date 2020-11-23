The Faux-Real Theatre Presents ZOOM BACCHAE

The Faux-Real Theatre will present Euripides' ZOOM BACCHAE on Vimeo on Monday, December the 7th at 7pm EST, in celebration of Aaron Poochigian's new translation of the play (W. W. Norton).

The Greek God Dionysus is coming to you online to make sure you are still worshipping him, even if it is socially distant. Dionysus demands ecstatic revels of his worshippers, and Faux-Real won't let him down. The reading is a loyal interpretation of this 5th century-BC tragedy by Euripides. That is to say, it is scary, crazy, and engaging - a virtual trip into the past that will bring actor and audience together in these quarantined times.

This staged reading is free for all. Access and pre-registration are available through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zoom-ba...s-129234787729).

Translated by Aaron Poochigian, Directed by Faux-Real Artistic Director Mark Greenfield, masks by Lynda White and musical direction by Tony Naumovski.

Aaron Poochigian earned a PhD in Classics from the University of Minnesota and an MFA in Poetry from Columbia University. He has published four books of original verse and numerous books of translation for such presses as Penguin Classics and W.W. Norton. For this work he was awarded an NEA Fellowship in Translation. His poems have appeared in such publications as Best American Poetry, The Paris Review and POETRY.

