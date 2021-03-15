Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Earle Brown Music Foundation Presents TIME:SPANS Festival 2021

TIME:SPANS 2021 will include eleven concerts, performed by some of the best performers and ensembles that specialize in new repertoire.

Mar. 15, 2021  

The Earle Brown Music Foundation has announced TIME:SPANS 2021, scheduled from August 12 to 29, 2021, at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in Manhattan.

TIME:SPANS 2021 will include eleven concerts, performed by some of the best performers and ensembles that specialize in new repertoire: Talea Ensemble (NYC); JACK Quartet (NYC); Seth Parker Woods (Chicago); Bugallo-Williams Piano Duo (Pittsburgh); Spektral Quartet (Chicago); Yarn/Wire (NYC); Wet Ink (NYC); and Alarm Will Sound (NYC). In collaboration with the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC), TIME:SPANS will also present the premieres of four pieces for the EMPAC Wave Field Synthesis Array.

The festival is produced and presented by The Earle Brown Music Foundation Charitable Trust (EBMF). Artistic Director for TIME:SPANS is Thomas Fichter. The name TIME:SPANS is taken from the title of an orchestra piece by the American composer Earle Brown. TIME:SPANS is dedicated primarily to the presentation of twenty-first century music.

All events take place at:

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

450 W 37th Street, NY, NY


