The Drama Company NYC Presents PROOF By David Auburn

The cast of Proof features Meghan Lane as Catherine, Terrence Christgau as Robert, Neev Bar-David as Harold “Hal” Dobbs, and Alice Johnson as Claire.

Mar. 31, 2021  

The Drama Company NYC has announced a revival of David Auburn's Proof, with direction by Sara Laursen. The 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play - and one of the most acclaimed plays of the 1999-2000 Broadway season - will be recorded live, to be streamed on-demand, beginning Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25.

In Proof, on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attention of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

The creative team for Proof, led by director Sara Laursen, features lighting design by Allison Newcombe. Cesar Brandi is technical director.

April 23-24-25 streaming tickets for Proof are available online at showtix4u as 72-hour rental passes and range in price from $17 (single user, 1 device), $25 (two users, 1 device) and $35 (3 or more users, 1 device).


