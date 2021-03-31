The Drama Company NYC Presents PROOF By David Auburn

The Drama Company NYC has announced a revival of David Auburn's Proof, with direction by Sara Laursen. The 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play - and one of the most acclaimed plays of the 1999-2000 Broadway season - will be recorded live, to be streamed on-demand, beginning Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25.

In Proof, on the eve of her twenty-fifth birthday, Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attention of Hal, a former student of her father's who hopes to find valuable work in the 103 notebooks that her father left behind. Over the long weekend that follows, a burgeoning romance and the discovery of a mysterious notebook draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness-or genius-will she inherit?

The cast of Proof features Meghan Lane as Catherine, Terrence Christgau as Robert, Neev Bar-David as Harold "Hal" Dobbs, and Alice Johnson as Claire.

The creative team for Proof, led by director Sara Laursen, features lighting design by Allison Newcombe. Cesar Brandi is technical director.

April 23-24-25 streaming tickets for Proof are available online at showtix4u as 72-hour rental passes and range in price from $17 (single user, 1 device), $25 (two users, 1 device) and $35 (3 or more users, 1 device).