The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Unveils 2024 Season Lineup Featuring A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM & More

As the Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) prepares to celebrate its milestone 25th Anniversary year in 2024, the staple of artistic excellence in New York City announces its final shows for 2023 and its upcoming season lineup. CTH will launch its 2024 season as the only free outdoor “Shakespeare in the Park” in New York City, as the Delacorte shutters for renovations.

Ty Jones, Producing Artistic Director of The Classical Theatre of Harlem, says: “CTH has been part of the fabric of Harlem for a quarter of a century—and the fact that CTH will be providing the only free “Shakespeare in the Park'' in New York City in its 25th season, sets the stage for a transformative summer. With excellence being our North Star, we are approaching 2024 with an empire state of mind, grounded in culture, care, commerce and community.”

Kicking off the new season will be a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, a magical fairytale comedy directed by Carl Cofield.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem is also celebrating the 12th season of free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park performances at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem. You can RSVP today at Click Here.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Carl Cofield

Tuesday - Sunday, July 6 - 28, 2024, 8:30 PM

Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem

This production is set at the height of the Harlem Renaissance and explores a tale of four young lovers, a troupe of rude mechanicals, and mischievous fairies all embroiled in romantic chaos within the mystical forest.

“We believe in the power of live theater to bring communities together, and we're excited to create a magical, enchanting experience that celebrates Harlem's rich legacy,” says Jones. “Next year, NYC will begin the celebration of its 400th birthday. This will be our love letter to the concrete jungle where Midsummer Night's Dreams are made of.”

“We want to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our community, infusing Shakespeare's work with the spirit and creativity that defined the Harlem Renaissance,” adds director Carl Cofield, “Continuing the tradition of great outdoor theatre in Marcus Garvey Park, we invite audiences to join us on a magical journey that bridges the timeless elegance of Shakespeare with the artistic dynamism of the Harlem Renaissance”

The 2023-24 CTH season will also include the following performances:

November 2, 2023: “Right-Write to Heal” at Women Building Up, 401 State St., Brooklyn: Staged Reading with Reception & Talkback. Join CTH and Columbia University's Center for Justice in this profoundly moving performance by women who were all previously incarcerated. Tickets available at https://bit.ly/48QcPob

December 18, 2023: “Here For The Holidays” at Ginny's Supper Club at Red Rooster - Harlem, starring Brandon Victor Dixon performing holiday classics in this intimate venue. Brandon Victor Dixon is a multifaceted talent with an impressive array of awards and accolades. Notably, he earned Tony and Grammy nominations for his roles in "The Color Purple" and "Motown The Musical."

May 23, 2024: Hold ‘Em In Harlem, a benefit poker tournament supporting The Classical Theatre of Harlem's year-round programming. Mix, mingle, take part in a silent auction and play Poker and other games with special guests and friends. Tickets available at Click Here on March 1st, 2024.

July 6 - 28, 2024: A Midsummer Night's Dream (free) at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem.

September 2024: Bryant Park Picnic Performance (free)

September 2024: The Getty Villa and Classical Theatre of Harlem present the world-premiere production of Memnon, written by Will Power and directed by Carl Cofield, bringing the story of Ethiopia's powerful king to life as he answers the call to defend Troy. This Homeric episode, once a staple of the ancient Greek and Roman epic tradition, had been forgotten—until now.

For more information about the cast, the performance schedule, and how to reserve free tickets, please visit cthnyc.org.

About The Classical Theatre Of Harlem

The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) is an American theatre company that tells stories through the lens of the African diaspora. CTH combines original adaptations, music, and dance to present great classics of world literature and contemporary works that will stand the test of time. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has presented works ranging from traditional classical playwrights (Anton Chekhov, Euripides and William Shakespeare) to established 20th-century playwrights (August Wilson, Langston Hughes and Jean Genet) to new plays by emerging playwrights. CTH also proudly provides theater-based training and live theater experiences to Harlem youth and their families through its arts education program, Project Classics. The organization incorporates other theater-related programming including Future Classics, Playwrights' Playground, and Revisited Classics to engage new audiences, invest in artistic development and give exposure to emerging creators.

The company serves over 20,000 live audience members per year. Its online offerings have drawn over 500,000 viewers. To learn more, visit https://www.cthnyc.org/.