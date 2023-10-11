The Civilians Reveal 13th Annual R&D Group and the 2023/24 Inaugural Next Forever

Later this month The Civilians will present Artificial Flavors, created by Steve Cosson and the company.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo 3 Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 4 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center

The Civilians Reveal 13th Annual R&D Group and the 2023/24 Inaugural Next Forever

The Civilians  announced the newest members of The R&D Group, as well as the inaugural commissions for The Next Forever, a one-of-a-kind partnership that will create new stories for a changing planet.

Now entering its 13th season, The R&D Group is comprised of playwrights, composers, and directors who work together as a writing group for nine months to develop new plays and musicals. The season culminates in the Findings, a works-in-progress reading series, anticipated to take place in June 2024. The artists were selected from a competitive application process that included 168 submissions.

The members of The Civilians’ 2023-24 R&D Group are Michael Breslin, Dan Caffrey, Zachariah Ezer, Leonardo Gonzalez Dominguez, James La Bella, Elizagrace Madrone, Dominique Rider and Cat Rodriguez.

The Civilians, Princeton University’s High Meadows Environmental Institute and Lewis Center for the Arts also announced today the inaugural commissions for The Next Forever, a one-of-a-kind partnership that will create new stories for a changing planet. This three-year initiative will explore how dynamic storytelling can engage vital environmental subjects and provide the vision and inspiration society needs to navigate the challenges of our planet’s future — the “next forever.”

“The planetary crisis is environmental, to be sure, but it’s also a crisis of imagination,” said Artistic Director Steve Cosson. “The Next Forever brings together bright minds from across disciplines to help equip the movement for environmental action. Through our partnership with HMEI, The Lewis Center and our first two commissioned artists, we’re championing the dynamic storytelling that we need to navigate our planet’s future. We are equally thrilled to support investigatory theatre making through our signature R&D program, now in its 13th year. This year’s R&D group inspired us with their curiosity, the rigor of their inquisition, and the breadth of deeply personal stories and challenging questions posed in their project proposals.”

Later this month The Civilians will present Artificial Flavors, created by Steve Cosson and the company, and directed by Steve Cosson. Artificial Flavors begins previews October 22 in 59E59’s Theater B (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens October 27 for a run through November 19, 2023. Tickets to Artificial Flavors begin at $40 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/artificial-flavors/.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Judy Gold, Mary Beth Peil & More to Star in THE POST-ROE MONOLOGUES Benefit Performanc Photo
Judy Gold, Mary Beth Peil & More to Star in THE POST-ROE MONOLOGUES Benefit Performance

Don't miss the one-night-only benefit performances of 'The Post-Roe Monologues' on November 6th. Proceeds will support the National Abortion Hotline and Choice Matters.

2
Photos: First Look At WHEN WE GET THERE at York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At WHEN WE GET THERE at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company officially opened its New2NY presentation of When We Get There, a new musical with book by Robert P. Young III and Richard Lasser and music and lyrics by Charlie Barnett, the final offering of the Fall 2023 Musicals in Mufti series.  See photos of the production below.

3
Photos: Get a First Look at EXORCISTIC at The Box Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at EXORCISTIC at The Box

Get a first look at EXORCISTIC at The Box with exclusive photos. Explore the haunting production and get ready for a spine-chilling experience as you dive into the spooky world of this thrilling show.

4
Liz Callaway, Alex Edelman, Trevor Noah & More Nominated for 2023 Unite Photo
Liz Callaway, Alex Edelman, Trevor Noah & More Nominated for 2023 United Solo Special Award

Discover the nominees for the 2023 United Solo Special Award, which will be presented at the festival's closing gala on November 19. Find out who made the list and get ready to celebrate outstanding solo performances.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You