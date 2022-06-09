The Apollo Theater to Release Limited Edition NFT of its Marquee

In celebration of the Apollo's Spring Benefit on Monday, June 13, the non-profit announced today it will release a limited edition non-fungible token commemorating the annual event. Approximately 400 NFTs will be issued through Ticketmaster. The special NFTs will be given to each person who donated to Apollo's Spring Benefit. The commemorative NFT will be a digital keepsake celebrating the world-renowned organization's largest annual fundraising event.

The Apollo's commemorative NFT features a dynamic image of the iconic Apollo Marquee on 125th Street taken by photographer Shahar Azran. The Apollo's special edition NFT marks Ticketmaster's first NFT with a theater. For more information about the Apollo's commemorative NFT, visit www.ApolloTheater.org/NFT.

"Each year, the Apollo's benefit brings together leaders across the creative, business, and philanthropic communities to advance the non-profit's commitment to supporting Black excellence and artistic innovation," said Apollo Board Chair, Charles Phillips. "As the Apollo continues to lead in creating a 21st century performing arts canon, it is also using new and existing platforms to further innovate, advance its mission, and expand its reach to audiences around the globe. We look forward to continuing to expand the ways the Apollo engages audiences and artists in person and digitally."

"Throughout its nearly nine-decade history. the Apollo has been heralded for its convening power in Harlem, New York City, and around the globe," said Apollo President and CEO Jonelle Procope. "As we saw with the launch of the Apollo Digital Stage in 2020, it was equally important to create space for our community and artists to come together virtually, providing access to diverse voices. With the release of the Apollo's limited edition NFT, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing a platform for artists to create and innovate for future generations."

Hosted by Emmy winner and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson, the Apollo Spring Benefit will honor filmmaker, actor, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with the Impact Award, presented by Academy Award winner and "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg. The event will feature musical performances by The Roots with special appearances by Stephanie Mills, Anthony Hamilton, emerging soul artist Ogi, and more. International celebrity DJ, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones will return with his signature sounds for a lively benefit afterparty. Global investment and merchant banking firm LionTree will receive the Corporate Award.

The Apollo season's theme, "The Renaissance is Now!," and its presentations expand the non-profit theater's role as a partner, commissioner, and co-producer of programming that centers Black artists and voices from the African Diaspora, while tackling social issues that are important to Harlem, New York, and the nation. Proceeds from the Spring Benefit support the non-profit organization's year-round, world-class artistic, education, and community programs and collaborations, as well as its commitment to using arts and culture to articulate and project the African American narrative. For more information visit www.ApolloTheater.org.