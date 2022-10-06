The Anderson Brothers' THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ to Open at 59E59 in November

59E59 Theaters' musical favorites The Anderson Brothers will return with a new show featuring beloved numbers by Scott Joplin, Louis Armstrong, George Gershwin, Django Reinhart, Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, and Antonio Carlos Jobim, among others.

Peter & Will Anderson and their quintet trace the century-long development of American jazz from New Orleans to the Big Apple. Spanning ragtime and blues, to swing, bebop, bossa nova, cool jazz and third-stream, and showcasing such songs as Maple Leaf Rag, Sing, Sing, Sing, Summertime, The Pink Panther Theme, and My Favorite Things, this concert takes audiences down a musical memory lane to experience how these styles evolved and became intertwined with the music of Broadway and popular culture.

The Journey of Jazz will run for 16 shows, Nov 29 - Dec 11.