The American Theatre of Actors to Present Two Historical Dramas

One of the last great institutions from the of the original off-off Broadway movement - THE AMERICAN THEATRE OF ACTORS - continues to present thought-provoking and entertaining works.

The Fall 2023 season offers a pair of dramas that explore moments and people of history. Visit their WEBSITE for more information on these and other great plays. The American Theatre of Actors is located at 314 W. 54th Street, NYC.

PAÑUELOS, by David Allard

Running NOV 15 - 19

Veronica discovers what truly matters in life during Argentina's Dirty War.
After a successful run at New York Theatre Festival, now American Theatre of Actors presents PAÑUELOS, by David Allard.

Veronica is a conservative military widow from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her queer son, Daniel, grapples with coming out to his mother during Argentina's Dirty War of the 1970's and 1980's, also known as the "National Process", during which nearly 30,000 citizens, considered subversives, were kidnapped and murdered by their own government.

Sean Szak Prasso, director; Billy Gillen, stage manager
Cast includes Marie Laine, Juan Carlos Salgado, Alexandra Lebow, RJ Villarreal, David Allard, Jackie Bonnet, and Isais Baldillo

$25 General/$20 Seniors & Students
TICKETS

ATA Presents a revival of THE BUFFALO HERO OF WWI: The Wayne Miner Story

running NOV 29-Dec 3, WED-through-SAT @8pm. // SUN @3pm

Written and Directed by Kenthedo Robinson

KENTHEDO ROBINSON'S sensational depiction of a true story as part of its 48th Season. The play depicts the life and death of Private Wayne Miner, a black soldier in the famed Buffalo Soldier 92nd Division. Fighting not only the Germans on the battlefield as well as profound racism at home in the United States, not only did he perform his duties above and beyond the call, but is also documented as being the last soldier of the war to be killed, approximately three hours before the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918.
Cast includes Ms. D., Alton Ray, Monique Berkeley, Shatique Brown, Bilal Walker, Nicolas Dodge and Rommell Sermons.

Click Here
$20 General Admission
$15 Group Rates




