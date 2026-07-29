TWELVE MAIDS to Make World Premiere Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

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A limited Off-Broadway engagement has been announced for Twelve Maids, a new musical that takes audiences behind the scenes of life in Ithaca during Odysseus's absence-but from the point of view of the palace maids! The myth you know... the maids you don't.

Twelve Maids journeys to Bronze Age Greece where love, loyalty, and laughs await. As all of Ithaca holds its breath for the return of King Odysseus, Penelope's maids-women relegated to the background throughout history-finally take center stage to show you what life is really like in the palace. Amidst stolen glances, secret alliances, and laugh-out-loud gossip, this musical flips the classic epic on its head, proving with heart and humor that their stories deserve the spotlight just as much as the heroes who have dominated the narrative for millennia.

The production features a soundscape that weaves traditional and contemporary musical theater with baroque influences, showcasing music by Adam Gloc and Amanda Fischler and a book and lyrics by Fischler. Directed by Brayden Stallman, Twelve Maids will run from June 17 through July 18, 2027 at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St). Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:00 PM, and Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM.

The upcoming run marks the full production premiere of the musical, following past staged concert presentations at 54 Below and The Green Room 42. Tickets for the Off-Broadway engagement are scheduled to be released to the public this fall, with additional casting and full creative team attachments to be announced at a later date.

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