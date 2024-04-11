TIMMY A New Comedy Premiers At Columbia's Lenfest Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Columbia University will present the premiere of a new play, Timmy, on Saturday, April 13 (8:00 pm) and Sunday, April 14 (3:30 pm and 8:00 pm) at Lenfest Center for the Arts (615 W 129th Street). The play is Megan Rivkin's MFA playwriting thesis and is being produced as part of Columbia's New Plays Festival.

The cast includes Mari Blake (Alexa), Riley Fee (Timmy), Renée Hewitt (Gem), Raegan Parker (Kate), Mateen Kane (Morris), and Carol Drewes (Van).

Timmy is set in the early 2010's, and follows a multigenerational family stuck at home in the suburbs, on the verge of killing each other. Alexa, the oldest daughter and an absolute nightmare, is hemorrhaging money funding her relationship with Timmy, a man she may or may not have met IRL. This show is NSFW. Timmy was developed under the mentorship of Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno (Gnit, Middletown).

Tickets to Timmy are free. Advance registration for the performances has closed, however tickets are often still available at the door. A standby list will be started in-person at the box office beginning one hour before the performance.

The play is written by Megan Rivkin (MFA Playwriting, 2024), directed by Miles Sternfeld (MFA Directing 2025), stage managed by Lauren McAuliffe, and line produced by Zhiwei Ma (MFA Producing 2024) on behalf of Columbia University. Timmy features scenic design by Joseph Jin, lighting design by Nicholas Pollock, projection design by Vivienne Shaw, costume design by Kyle Artone, and sound design by Mitchell Sulkowski and Miles Sternfeld.

About the Columbia New Plays Festival:

Columbia University School of the Arts presents an expanded festival of new plays written by Columbia MFA Playwriting Students. The esteemed faculty who have nurtured these students, including Tony©, Pulitzer, and Obie Award winners such as James Ijames, Rebecca Taichman, Sarah DeLappe, Steve Martin, Will Eno, Karey Kirkpatrick and David Henry Hwang invite you to experience these innovative new playwrights.

Organized by Leslie Ayvazian, Theatre.