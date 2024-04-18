THREE CHICKENS CONFRONT EXISTENCE To Play UNDER St. Marks This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York will present a special limited engagement of Three Chickens Confront Existence, written and directed by Bill Schaumberg (member of Naked Angels; Managing Producer at The Dodo), ahead of its World Premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

Three factory farm chickens attempt to find peace of mind and a greater sense of purpose by engaging each other in a series of debates, games, feuds, and emotional experiments while awaiting their imminent trip to the broiler.

Three Chickens Confront Existence was originally written and developed with Naked Angels Theater Company.

The cast will feature Audrey Rappaport (I Am Rapaport; STARF**CKERS with James Judd), Matthew DiLoreto (Blue Man Group), and Eric Kirchberger (voice of the perpetually panicked Orange M&M). The creative team will include Costume Design by Sasha Richter (Martin Scorsese's The Irishman; HBO's The Gilded Age) and Set Design by Danny Moss (Kinky Boots on Broadway, Fleishman is in Trouble on Hulu).

Tickets

The show will run May 23-26 at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Thursday, May 23 at 7:30pm, Friday, May 24 at 8:30pm, Saturday, May 25 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, May 26 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($25 in-person; $10 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:652.

Performances will also be available to livestream from home. The show will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

