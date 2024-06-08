THE TRIAL OF ADOLF EICHMANN Will Play Off-Broadway This July, Adapted For The Stage By David Serero

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Trial of Adolf Eichmann, a new play by acclaimed director/producer David Serero, is set to open Off-Broadway in July 2024 at the Center for Jewish History.

Inspired by actual events, this powerful drama takes audiences on a haunting journey through one of the most infamous trials in history, examining the depths of human evil and the quest for justice.

The play revolves around the trial of Adolf Eichmann, one of the principal architects of the Holocaust, who orchestrated the systematic murder of millions of Jews during World War II. Set in Jerusalem in 1961, the story follows the trial of Eichmann, a former Nazi officer captured by Israeli agents in Argentina and brought to Israel to face justice.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, audiences are confronted with the moral dilemmas faced by the prosecution, defense, and the international community. Eichmann's unapologetic defense, which hinges on his claim of "just following orders," sparks intense debates about responsibility, collaboration, and the nature of evil. The play delves into the legal and ethical complexities of the trial, exploring how the pursuit of justice can intersect with the need for closure, healing, and reconciliation in the aftermath of unspeakable atrocities.

David Serero's masterful writing combines historical accuracy and dramatic tension to create a riveting theatrical experience. "The Trial of Adolf Eichmann" challenges its audience to grapple with profound questions about humanity's capacity for cruelty and the enduring quest for accountability in the face of unimaginable horror.

With a talented ensemble cast, David Serero's direction, and meticulous attention to detail, this Off-Broadway production promises to be a thought-provoking and emotionally charged exploration of a pivotal historical moment. "The Trial of Adolf Eichmann" is a timely reminder of the importance of remembering the past and seeking justice, even when the wounds are deep and the scars are still fresh.

The cast includes, among others, David Serero (as Gideon Hausner), Michael Takiff (as Adolf Eichmann), Ron Barba (as Judge Raveh), Bruce Biggins (as Dr Servatius), and more.

Don't miss this compelling and thought-provoking theatrical experience as the world premiere of "The Trial of Adolf Eichmann" opens in July 2024 at the Center for Jewish History, inviting audiences to reflect on the lessons of history and the enduring struggle for justice and reconciliation.

Show dates are July 21st (7pm), 22nd (Premiere - 8pm), 23rd (3pm), and 25th (8pm).

Tickets are $26 and $36.

app.gopassage.com/events/thetrialofeichmann

855.688.7277 (ext.1)

Venue: Center for Jewish History (15 West 16th Street (between 5th & 6th Avenue), New York, NY 10011)

