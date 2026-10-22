THE SACCO AND VANZETTI PROJECT to Make Debut
The Ensemble presents a new work directed by Jaclyn Biskup with text by Lauren Holmes.
The Sacco and Vanzetti Project, a new ensemble-created theater work exploring Italian-American history and political activism, will present two work-in-progress performances at Theater Lab in New York City on Saturday, November 21, at 2 PM and 7 PM.
Created by The Ensemble, with text by Lauren Holmes and direction by Jaclyn Biskup, the production examines the legacy of Italian anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, whose controversial trial nearly a century ago became a focal point in debates over immigration, political radicalism, and the American justice system.
The ensemble features Katie Broad, Paul Budraitis, Nadia Diamond, and Jonah O'Hara-David.
The creative team includes production stage manager Cori Diaz, scenic designer Nora Smith Marlow, and lighting designer WhimZee Hanna.
The performances will take place at Theater Lab, located at 357 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor, in Manhattan. Admission is free, with audiences invited to contribute toward the development of the production.
The project is supported in part by Creative Engagement, a regrant program funded by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the Howard Gilman Foundation, and administered by LMCC.
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