THE PERFECT RELATIONSHIP IN BUSHWICK to Premiere at Broadway Bound Fest

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Lifelong Brooklyn resident Adrian Crawford's new play, The Perfect Relationship in Bushwick, will have its World Premiere as part of the 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, opening Thursday at AMT Theater in Manhattan. The limited engagement runs from Thursday, July 30, through Sunday, August 2. Set in the heart of Bushwick, the production is directed by Juan Ramirez, Jr.

Reflecting on his connection to the borough, Crawford said:

'I am a proud lifelong Brooklynite, having been born, raised, and continuously resided here for 47 years. Currently, I make my home in the vibrant community of East Flatbush. My family's roots in Brooklyn run deep; my father immigrated from Guyana, South America, in 1968, followed by my mother in 1971. This rich, multicultural heritage has significantly shaped my perspective and experiences.'

'Setting The Perfect Relationship in Bushwick, in Bushwick allowed me to explore themes of identity, belonging, and the complexities of human connection against a backdrop that is both rapidly gentrifying and deeply rooted as an area mostly consisted Latino residents back in 80's and 90's. I wanted to capture the pulse of a neighborhood that embodies so much of what Brooklyn represents - a place of dreams and challenges.'

About The Perfect Relationship in Bushwick

Carmelo and Elisendo swear they're just roommates, despite living like a bickering married couple in a shabby sublet. But when a trick they both slept with and their nosy landlord stir the pot, the men's denials fray, revealing a tension neither has dared name and a bond more certain than the rent they can barely afford.

Featuring Carli Mejia-Vasquez, Brian Uceta, Natalia Peguero, Rafa Pérez, and Juan Pablo Toro.

*Recommended for mature audiences, 18 and over.

Performances: Thursday, July 30 at 8pm, Saturday, August 1 at 8pm (short talkback following performance), and Sunday, August 2 at 5pm.

Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street (between Eighth and Ninth Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for premium seating, and are currently on sale at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Adrian Crawford (playwright) is a Brooklyn, New York-based Playwright. He writes stories based on the lives of BIPOC and LGBTQIA individuals. He received his B.A. in Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies from Lehman College in 2024. Adrian has written short plays, including Confessions on a Composition Notebook (2025 finalist for the Susan J. Westfall National Award) and Same Script, Different Cast (Playwright's Round Table Finalist). He also wrote two two-act stage plays: Chasing Destiny (2023 honorable mention for the Jacob Hammer Memorial Prize, Lehman College) and The Perfect Relationship in Bushwick (2024 finalist for the Jacob Hammer Memorial Prize, Lehman College).

What sets BBTF apart from other festivals - Now in its 10th year, BBTF is one of the only fully curated festivals in New York City. Each script is considered with care and attention, undergoing a rigorous evaluation process in which structure, content, character development, and overall potential are thoughtfully reviewed and discussed. All submissions receive feedback, regardless of acceptance.

Selected participants commit to multiple rewrites under dramaturgical guidance and collaboration prior to production, ensuring the strongest possible iteration of each work is presented to the public at an affordable price.

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