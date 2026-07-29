BRIDGET JONES'S DIARY to Screen at Bryant Park Movie Nights

This Monday, August 3, head to Bryant Park for a screening of Bridget Jones's Diary, the beloved 2001 romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Whether you're Team Darcy, Team Daniel, or just here for a little chaos, it's the perfect way to spend a summer evening under the stars.

Movie Nights take place every Monday through September 14, with films beginning at 8:00 p.m. The lawn opens for picnicking at 5:00 p.m., Hester Street Fair vendors will be on-site from 4:00–8:30 p.m., and Stout NYC's outdoor bar will be serving beer, wine, and seasonal cocktails beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Bryant Park Reading Room is hosting BookClubs for two Jane Austen classics next month — Sense and Sensibility on Tuesday, August 11 and Persuasion on Tuesday, August 25. Both events start at 12:30pm and will be hosted by Sarah Rose Kearns from the Jane Austin Society of North America. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy!

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