THE IRVING BERLIN RAGTIME REVUE is Published and Available For Licensing

"The Irving Berlin Ragtime Revue," which broke box-office records at the 13th Street Repertory Theater, has just been published and is now available for licensing from Leicester Bay Theatricals ( https://leicesterbaytheatricals.com/the-irving-berlin-ragtime-revue-•-a-musical/ ).

Written, arranged, and originally directed by ASCAP Award-winner Chip Deffaa, the unique revue presents more than 40 spirited ragtime numbers by Irving Berlin. The original cast album is available from CD Baby ( https://www.amazon.com/Deffaas-Irving-Berlin-Ragtime-Revue/dp/B014G36WBC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+irving+berlin+ragtime+revue&qid=1585018402&sr=8-1 ).

This song-driven show, written for 10-15 players, mixes famed Berlin numbers like "Alexander's Ragtime Band" and "I Love a Piano" with joyous rarities and rediscoveries such as "Everything in America is Ragtime," "The Wild Cherry Rag," and "The Syncopated Walk."

Considered the foremost living authority on Berlin, Deffaa has written several other shows celebrating that master songwriter, including "Irving Berlin: In Person" (a one-man show), "Irving Berlin's America" (a two-character show), and "The Irving Berlin Story" (for a cast of 25 or more). All were developed at the 13th Street Theater in New York; all are now available for licensing. Deffaa's next show about Berlin, "Say it with Music" (for five players), will have its world premiere next year at Princeton University, under the direction of Alexander Deland. Deffaa has also produced an ongoing series of albums featuring rare and never-before-recorded songs of Berlin ("The Irving Berlin Songbook," "An Irving Berlin Travelogue," "The Irving Berlin Duets Album," etc.).

"A century of American life is reflected in Berlin's work," notes Deffaa. "He wrote more than 1200 songs, and created the scores for 18 Broadway shows and 19 Hollywood musicals. His best work is classic Americana. I'll always be grateful to Edith O'Hara, the founder and original artistic director of the 13th Street Rep, for giving me carte blanche to develop shows there. She especially loved my Berlin shows. And it makes me very happy to see another show--this one focused on Berlin's exuberant early years--published, so that schools, community theaters, and regional theaters can easily produce it."

The original cast of "The Irving Berlin Ragtime Revue" included Keith Anderson, Emily Bordonaro, Missy Dreier, Maite Utal, Jonah Barricko, Andrew Lanctot, Michael Kasper, Ann Marie Calabro, Michaelk Czyz, Rayna Hirt, Timothy Thompson, Brandon Pollinger, Richard Danley, and Carolyn Montgomery.

For a perusal script or more info, please contact Michael Perry at Leicester Bay Theatricals ( https://leicesterbaytheatricals.com/the-irving-berlin-ragtime-revue-•-a-musical/ ).





