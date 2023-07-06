THE CREEPS Opens Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes in September

THE CREEPS have crawled to the surface once again playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes (308 W 46th St, New York NY 10036) after award-winning runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe Festival, and United Solo Festival. The New York premiere of Catherine Waller's THE CREEPS will play a nine-week limited engagement, performances begin Friday, September 1 and continue through Sunday, November 5. Opening Night is Thursday, September 7 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $67.00 - $107.00 including fees and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2251875®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36599%2Fproduction%2F1171399?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Immerse yourself into the world of THE CREEPS where five dark, creepy, and shockingly funny characters confront the shadowy depths of the human psyche, delving into macabre themes of fear, desire, and the unknown.

“Without a doubt, “The Creeps” lives up to its name. Written and performed by Catherine Waller, the show tells the story of a bizarre group of malformed misfits living and surviving in a derelict building lorded over by a mysterious, oppressive doctor. With the audience encouraged to participate, Ms. Waller's freak show is a strange and ghoulish journey into the surreal and the absurd.” – All About Solo

This one woman production stars Catherine Waller a multi-award winning actress and creator. Her solo show The Creeps has won awards internationally; (Best Female Performer Hollywood Fringe, Best of Amsterdam Fringe, Best Interactive Show, Best Physical Theater United Solo Festival.) On screen she's worked with directors including Eric Stoltz (Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk), Janicza Bravo (Netflix's LOVE produced by Judd Apatow), and her role Amber on award-winning comedy Hounds (Best Comedy Series NZTV Awards; "The Best Kiwi Comedy Ever Made", The NZ Herald) premiered in the US on Netflix and garnered the Best Newcomer nomination (TV Guide's Best on the Box Awards.)

The production is executive produced by Sharon Fallon, production managed by David Callahan, features lighting design by Scott Monnin (Islander), Kayleigh Laymon is the production stage manager general managerment by Martin Platt/Perry Street Theatricals, publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, marketing by Andrew Patino/Ursa Creatives. Jennifer Pluff is the executive director at Playhouse 46 at St Luke's.