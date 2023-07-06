THE CREEPS Opens Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes in September

Performances begin Friday, September 1 and continue through Sunday, November 5.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season Photo 1 New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Photo 2 Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals Photo 3 National Alliance For Musical Theatre Reveals Lineup For The 2023 Festival Of New Musicals
Photos: Get a First Look at Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More in TITANIQUE Photo 4 Photos: Get a First Look at the New Cast of TITANIQUE

THE CREEPS Opens Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes in September

THE CREEPS have crawled to the surface once again playing Off-Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes (308 W 46th St, New York NY 10036) after award-winning runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Hollywood Fringe Festival, and United Solo Festival. The New York premiere of Catherine Waller's THE CREEPS will play a nine-week limited engagement, performances begin Friday, September 1 and continue through Sunday, November 5. Opening Night is Thursday, September 7 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $67.00 - $107.00 including fees and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2251875®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F36599%2Fproduction%2F1171399?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Immerse yourself into the world of THE CREEPS where five dark, creepy, and shockingly funny characters confront the shadowy depths of the human psyche, delving into macabre themes of fear, desire, and the unknown.

“Without a doubt, “The Creeps” lives up to its name. Written and performed by Catherine Waller, the show tells the story of a bizarre group of malformed misfits living and surviving in a derelict building lorded over by a mysterious, oppressive doctor. With the audience encouraged to participate, Ms. Waller's freak show is a strange and ghoulish journey into the surreal and the absurd.” – All About Solo

This one woman production stars Catherine Waller a multi-award winning actress and creator. Her solo show The Creeps has won awards internationally; (Best Female Performer Hollywood Fringe, Best of Amsterdam Fringe, Best Interactive Show, Best Physical Theater United Solo Festival.) On screen she's worked with directors including Eric Stoltz (Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk), Janicza Bravo (Netflix's LOVE produced by Judd Apatow), and her role Amber on award-winning comedy Hounds (Best Comedy Series NZTV Awards; "The Best Kiwi Comedy Ever Made", The NZ Herald) premiered in the US on Netflix and garnered the Best Newcomer nomination (TV Guide's Best on the Box Awards.)

The production is executive produced by Sharon Fallon, production managed by David Callahan, features lighting design by Scott Monnin (Islander), Kayleigh Laymon is the production stage manager general managerment by Martin Platt/Perry Street Theatricals, publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR, marketing by Andrew Patino/Ursa Creatives. Jennifer Pluff is the executive director at Playhouse 46 at St Luke's.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
DOWNTOWN Comes to the SI Playhouse at Empire Outlets This Week Photo
DOWNTOWN Comes to the SI Playhouse at Empire Outlets This Week

Downtown is set to open Friday, July 7 and run for four shows through Sunday, July 9 at the SI Playhouse at Empire Outlets.

2
Playing On Air Reveals Summer 2023 Season Of Audio Plays Featuring John Patrick Shanley, D Photo
Playing On Air Reveals Summer 2023 Season Of Audio Plays Featuring John Patrick Shanley, Debra Messing & More

Playing on Air has revealed its Summer 2023 podcast season, featuring an exciting lineup of nine audio plays curated and produced by Founder and Consulting Director Claudia Catania.

3
COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE to Play 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival at 59E59 Photo
COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE to Play 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival at 59E59

Queens-based stand-up comedian Ricky Sim will debut Coming Out to Dead People at the 59E59 Theaters as part of the 2023 East to Edinburgh Festival.

4
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SALT to Premiere at the Players Theater This Month Photo
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SALT to Premiere at the Players Theater This Month

Like Father, Like Salt, a new play by Mark Alberto McKnight, will receive its world premiere at the Players Theater on July 6th and runs through July 23rd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY Video Video: First Look at 'Terrible Ride' From LIZARD BOY
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You