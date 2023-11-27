THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR 1: The Wayne Miner Story to Have Limited Engagement at the American Theatre of Actors

Don't miss this special engagement from November 29 - December 3 at the American Theatre of Actors.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR 1: The Wayne Miner Story to Have Limited Engagement at the American Theatre of Actors

This celebrated play commemorating a pivotal moment in history is looking for a publisher!
After a sucessful national tour, Playwright & director, Kenthedo Robinson, brings his powerful drama about a group of unknown and unsung heroes of World War I, to New York for publishing consideration.

The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story will have a special engagement: November 29 - December 3 (Wed - Sat. @ 7:00 p.m. and Sun @ 3:00 p.m.) Tickets $20 (Groups of 10 or more $15) at EventBrite.com

Black Lives Mattered ... even in 1918

Acclaimed playwright, Kenthedo Robinson's retelling of the true story of three young men enlisted to fight for World Democracy during WWI returns to one of New York only remaining off-off Broadway movement venues, the American Theatre of Actors for a limited run during the holiday season.

Wayman Miner (1894 - 1918) was an American soldier who fought in the Buffalo Soldier regiment during the First World War. He died in the hours between the signing of the Armistice and the symbolic 11 a.m. time it was set to go into effect, after volunteering for a mission to carry ammunition to a machine gun nest. This is his story and that of his fellow Buffalo Soldiers.

They battled many more enemies than many soldiers of the time. Most battled the Ottoman Empire, but the Buffalo Soldiers discovered that racism and harassment proved to be their own personal enemy. Their most powerful weapon - the power of brotherly love and the glory of honor.

The cast includes Ms D, Alton Ray, Monique Berkeley, Shatique Brown, Bilal Walker, Nicolas Dodge, Rommell Sermons. Sirlouis Jones, stage manager.

The American Theatre of Actors is located at 314 West 54th St, NYC

Call for tickets: 212-581-3044 917-523-2823



