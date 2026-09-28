THE BLUE PARTS to Make World Premiere with Roundabout Underground
Written by Roundabout Underground Resident Playwright Liba Vaynberg and directed by Lee Sunday Evans, the limited engagement plays off-Broadway at the Harold and Miriam.
Roundabout Theatre Company will present the return of the Roundabout Underground with the world premiere of The Blue Parts by Liba Vaynberg (2025-2026 Roundabout Underground Resident Playwright), directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The Blue Parts was originally commissioned by Working Theatre, NYC (Mark Plesent, Producing Artistic Director). Roundabout is also pleased to introduce pay-what-you-wish (starting at $10) for Underground productions, beginning with The Blue Parts.
The Blue Parts will begin previews on Thursday, February 18, 2027, and opens officially on Thursday, March 11, 2027, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 18, 2027. Tickets for Roundabout Underground productions will now be pay-what-you-wish (starting at $10).
Water. Salt. VHS tapes. When a powerful storm traps Marina in her store with a teenager petitioning to Save The Whales, they have to swim the gulf between them, vast and alive as the Atlantic Ocean. The Blue Parts is a singular, intimate tale of migration to and from Brighton Beach. The cast and creative team for The Blue Parts will be announced at a later date.
A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground returns now with its 20th Underground production and will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Underground in the Fall of 2027. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.
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