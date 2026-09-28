THE BLUE PARTS to Make World Premiere with Roundabout Underground

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Roundabout Theatre Company will present the return of the Roundabout Underground with the world premiere of The Blue Parts by Liba Vaynberg (2025-2026 Roundabout Underground Resident Playwright), directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The Blue Parts was originally commissioned by Working Theatre, NYC (Mark Plesent, Producing Artistic Director). Roundabout is also pleased to introduce pay-what-you-wish (starting at $10) for Underground productions, beginning with The Blue Parts.

The Blue Parts will begin previews on Thursday, February 18, 2027, and opens officially on Thursday, March 11, 2027, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 18, 2027. Tickets for Roundabout Underground productions will now be pay-what-you-wish (starting at $10).

Water. Salt. VHS tapes. When a powerful storm traps Marina in her store with a teenager petitioning to Save The Whales, they have to swim the gulf between them, vast and alive as the Atlantic Ocean. The Blue Parts is a singular, intimate tale of migration to and from Brighton Beach. The cast and creative team for The Blue Parts will be announced at a later date.

A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground returns now with its 20th Underground production and will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Underground in the Fall of 2027. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 10 Hrs 42 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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