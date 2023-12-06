TADA! Youth Theater Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Two Original Musicals

The Drama Desk award-winning TADA! Youth Theater has revealed its 2024 season marking its 39th Anniversary. The exciting lineup includes two original musicals: B.O.T.C.H., scheduled for January 2024, and the world premiere of Common Ground in April 2024, presented by the talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET).

TADA! Youth Theater is centrally located at 15 West 28th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue in New York City. TADA! is committed to making its productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can Tickets starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations at $10/per ticket.

Janine Nina Trevens, TADA! Executive and Producing Artistic Director, shares her perspective on the 2024 Season. She said, “The TADA! 2024 Season highlights the extraordinary childhood experiences of growing up in New York City. Though different in tone, content and style, both productions take audiences on a journey of self-discovery, showing the challenges and joys of day-to-day life as a young person in our city.”

The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The season will open with B.O.T.C.H. from January 27, 2024 through February 18, 2024. B.O.T.C.H. is a jazz-styled musical that follows 7 youth on the NYC subway who get lost underground and meet artistic rats, members of B.O.T.C.H. (Bureau of Turmoil, Chaos & Headaches), and find themselves in the basement of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

B.O.T.C.H. book and lyrics are by Jon Agee with music by Daniel Feigelson. Janine Nina Trevens, Director; Kim Grier-Martinez, Choreographer; Gia Gan, Musical Director; Ceanna Bryant, Assistant Director; Joe Sherry, Scenic Design; Gabriela Contreras, Costume Design; Steve O’Shea, Lighting Design; Jeremiah Dude, Production Supervisor; Gabrielle Giacomo, Production Stage Manager, and Jaadyn Rogers, Assistant Stage Manager.

B.O.T.C.H. opens on January 27th at 7:00 pm. Performances run through February 18th with the following schedule: Fridays at 7:00 pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

There will be two school matinee performances on February 7th at 10:00 am and Noon. Please contact boxoffice@tadatheater.com for more information.



The Spring Production introduces the world premiere of Common Ground, TADA!’s first full-length 2 act musical. America is a story that we keep telling. Until it comes true. It's 2018. Immigration crackdowns. Family separation. Life is scary for immigrants in the U.S. But 15-year-old Ysabella Martinez hits town with stars in her eyes, ready to conquer New York and win fame and fortune as an influencer. She joins an after school program for fellow immigrants from all over the world, finds a prickly new best friend in NYC-born Emma, and begins to build her new life. But when ICE detains her and her family, she and her new friends discover that America is nothing like they thought it was.

Common Ground book and lyrics by Lisa Diana Shapiro. Music by Julia Jordan Kamanda with Additional music by Georgia Stitt. The performance schedule runs from April 20th through May 11th. Performances are 7:00 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:00 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a school matinee performance on May 1st. Please contact boxoffice@tadatheater.com for more information.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

TADA! Youth Theater’s mission since 1984 has been to provide young people from different social, racial, economic and cultural backgrounds with musical theater programs that inspire them to learn, be creative and think differently through high-quality productions, positive youth development and educational programs.