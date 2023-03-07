Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sushma Saha, Usman Ali Mughal, and More Will Lead SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE Industry Reading

The reading will take place on April 2.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Inspired by the ancient Hindu practice, Sati: Goddess Incarnate tells the epic story of a young woman deified by her community.

 

The industry reading of the original musical features Sushma Saha (1776), Usman Ali Mughal (Life of Pi), and Miriam A Laube (Bombay Dreams).

 

Rounding out the cast are Devi Peot (Bhangin' It), Mariya Reza, Savidu Geevaratne (Your Own Personal Exegesis), Maya Jeyam, Isha Narayanan, Sarah Windfeld Nandola, Mukta Phatak, and Khyati Sehgal (Elyria).

 

In a rural village in India, an 18-year-old girl was burned alive on the funeral pyre of her deceased husband. The townspeople all stick to the same story: the girl went willingly and was touched by the Mother Goddess, Sati. She was chosen to do this.

 

Inspired by the ancient myth of Sati and Shiva and the 1987 murder of Roop Kanwar, the musical epic fuses Carnatic, Western classical, and musical theatre styles to ask an essential human question: what happens when the stories we tell become our reality?

 

Sati: Goddess Incarnate has book and lyrics by Vaibu Mohan (Pure Brown Noise, Work In Progress) and music by Zachary Catron (The Battle, Not the War). Ryan Blihovde and Carnatic musician Bala Skandan provide percussion arrangements, and Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh (Come From Away, Kimberly Akimbo, Company) will conduct with David Fraley on piano. Thalia Ranjbar directs.

 

For more information, visit www.mohancatronproductions.com or email mohancatronproductions@gmail.com.

 



