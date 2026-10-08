Spotlight: TTHE HEART at the Laura Pels Theatre
The Heart A New Musical is in NYC for 8 weeks only at the Laura Pels Theatre.
Don't miss a beat — book now for special preview pricing on The Heart, an exciting new musical coming to the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in New York City.
Previews begin Thursday, October 8, with special preview pricing running through October 28 only. All seats are available for just $49 and $79 during this limited window.
The Heart tells the intimate story of a young surfer whose life is cut short, a stranger suddenly granted a second chance, and the life-force of one beating heart that drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that matter more than anything. It breaks. It bleeds. It beats.
GET TICKETS today and secure your seats for this eight-week limited engagement at roundabouttheatre.org.
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