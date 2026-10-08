Spotlight: TTHE HEART at the Laura Pels Theatre

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Don't miss a beat — book now for special preview pricing on The Heart, an exciting new musical coming to the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in New York City.

Previews begin Thursday, October 8, with special preview pricing running through October 28 only. All seats are available for just $49 and $79 during this limited window.

The Heart tells the intimate story of a young surfer whose life is cut short, a stranger suddenly granted a second chance, and the life-force of one beating heart that drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that matter more than anything. It breaks. It bleeds. It beats.

GET TICKETS today and secure your seats for this eight-week limited engagement at roundabouttheatre.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 13 Hrs 19 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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