Spotlight: FANATICAL: A Play Reading

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Join us for a new NYC reading of Tom Hoefner's dark comedy, FANATICAL, on November 5th at 7pm at NuBox Theater in midtown Manhattan! Click Here to Reserve Your Seat Now!

Directed by Jacqueline Carroll, director of FANATICAL's world premiere Dublin production, this reading marks the first time the play will be presented to a New York audience since early 2020. Playwright Tom Hoefner, a New York City native and English teacher, is inviting friends, colleagues, and theatre lovers to take part as the team works toward a potential first full New York production.

Published in 2023 by Broadway Play Publishing, Fanatical received its world premiere this past summer to an enthusiastic response in Dublin, produced by Ireland's No Drama Theatre. The New York team is now preparing to bring the play home, with the reading serving as a stepping stone toward future productions in New York City and beyond.

The dark comedy follows Stanley and Gina, two married superfans of the multi-billion dollar sci-fi franchise Space Corps. Disappointed by the franchise's most recent entries, the couple decides to kidnap its creator, writer, and director, Bruce Glover, and lock him in their basement so he can never make another Space Corps movie again.

Several actor-collaborators from the original 2020 NYC reading are returning to their roles, including Dayle Vander Sande, Kiley McDonald, and Lainie Munro.

Support the production by donating to the Fanatical GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/843701894, which helps fund the effort to bring Fanatical to its first full New York production. You can also RSVP on Eventbrite to secure your place at the November 5th reading.

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