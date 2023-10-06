SoHo Playhouse Reveals Lineup For The International Fringe Comedy Series

For the first time in its 20-year history, SoHo Playhouse’s International Fringe Encore Series is highlighting the best in international Comedy. Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season’s Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. This year we have brought the best in comedy chosen from 6 of the largest Theater Festivals in the world and showcasing veteran comedians and young up and comers.

The Series will feature 8 hilarious shows over five weeks, October 18th through November 19th. This year’s full line includes Troy Hawke, Brendan Hunt, Connor Burns, Ed Byrnes, Daniel Foxx, Larry Dean, Fern Brady, Grace Cambell and Broad Comedy.

The Series kicks off on October 18th with the winner of the 2022 Fringe Encore Series Comedy award and TikTok legend, Troy Hawke with his new show “Troy Hawke, The Greeters Guild. October 18- November 4th. Perfect for those who reject polish and finesse in the face of the in-the-moment reaction to ideas that looked far better on paper. Mistakes will be made, but the recoveries will be guaranteed sublime.

We kick off November with Ted Lasso’s Coach Beard himself, Brendan Hunt and his new show “The Movement You Need” November 1st- 7th. Brendan Hunt was largely raised by a single mom with whom he would embark on a complicated relationship, with only one avenue of shared agreement: a mutual love, fostered by the mom from an early age, of the Beatles. Beatle music would somehow go on to be part of various major moments in his life; from his very first childhood memory to the birth of his son.

November 1st through 3rd we have the brilliant young Scottish comedian Connor Burns with his new piece, “Vertigo” Hot on the heels of Connor’s totally sold out 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe run which got rave reviews and saw him add 11 extra shows and sell nearly 4,500 seats at only his second-ever Fringe, don’t miss Scotland’s fastest rising comedy star’s brilliant New York debut! He has already taped a set for Just For Laughs and opened for Daniel Sloss on tour. We are delighted to be hosting Connor's USA debut and, if like us, you love live comedy, then we recommend you check out this fantastic show. Support an exciting comedian and budding superstar early days - and remember where you saw him first!









November 4th through 12th the Series is honored to present Irish comic legend Ed Bryne and his new show “Tragedy Plus Time” Edinburgh Fringe 2023 was a bumper 5-star review year for Ed. They came in thick and fast alongside outstanding critical acclaim for this exceptionally funny, ‘Best Reviewed Stand Up Show at Edinburgh 2023’ (British Comedy Guide). At its core, this show is Ed’s incredibly brave and honest love letter to his brother Paul who died last year at an early age. Cathartic, beautifully written, and above all funny, Ed shares a sense of community with universal themes of sibling discord, reconciliation, and bereavement. Known as a Master of Observational Comedy, with this stunning show Ed takes the comedian’s art to the next level and beyond…..

November 7th through 12th sees Larry Dean hit the stage with “Larry Dean: It Happens” Triple Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominee and star of Live At The Apollo brings his blisteringly hilarious hour of "confessional storytelling at its funniest" (★★★★★ Herald) to SoHo Playhouse for his New York Comedy Festival debut.

Award winning comedian and writer Daniel Foxx makes his New York City debut with “Daniel Foxx: Villain” November 8th through 11th. What’s a little evil amongst friends? Fresh from a complete sell-out extended run at the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning gossip and TikTok starlet Daniel Foxx delivers a sensational show about childhood, Tilda Swinton and bullying (but in a chic way). Nominated for the NextUp BIGGEST Award in Comedy at Edinburgh Fringe 2023, officially recommended by British Comedy Guide and featured in Dave’s Top Ten Jokes of the Fringe 2023.

The final week finally brings to the stage our female guests including best seller author and comedian Fern Brady and her show “Autistic Beauty Queen” November 13th through 19th. One of the UK’s most exciting comedians, Fern Brady, who recently starred on Taskmaster and proved to be one of their most popular contestants, is bringing her sell-out fifth solo show, Autistic Bikini Queen to New York City. This comes hot off the heels of her previous sell-out show Power & Chaos which was filmed as a special and broadcast on BBC One.

Fern also became a Sunday Times bestselling author earlier this year when she released her debut memoir, Strong Female Character.

Our all female comedy troup Broad Comedy joins us for some late night fun bring their unique comedy to the stage November 10th, 11th,17th & 18th. ​​Broad Comedy has been producing snarky, provocative and lovable feminist comedy and musical satire since 2001. Broad Comedy was Time Out New York's "Critic's Pick," and has run at multiple venues Off-Broadway. Internationally touring, award-winning, with YouTube hits reaching in the millions, Broad Comedy provides an unflinching look at America Today.

If you’re looking for racy, smart, feisty comedy that comes with an edgy integrity plus satirical honesty, then Broad Comedy is your jam. It’s outrageous, it’s community, it’s a party on a stage.

Critically and commercially acclaimed comedian Grace Campbell rounds out the festival from November 14th through 17th with “A Show About Me(n)” about Grace's two lifelong obsessions: men, and herself. Grace, 'one of the funniest women in Britain' (Times) tells the story of how she learnt to let go of her need for male validation, with a show that she hopes will make all men obsessed with her.

All tickets are $39. For a full list of all dates and time, please visit sohoplayhouse.com.

Join SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals of the season for a hilariously good time this November!