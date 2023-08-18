SoHo Playhouse Announces Winner of The Lighthouse Series: IT'S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

The Lighthouse Series was designed to showcase the best up-and-coming New York City playwrights and offer them an opportunity to reach a wider Off-Broadway audience.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 1 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Photos: See Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Rehearsals for Public Works' THE TEMPEST Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Public Works’ THE TEMPEST
La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE Photo 3 La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
BEDLAM Announces Cast of ARCADIA By Tom Stoppard Photo 4 BEDLAM Announces Cast of ARCADIA By Tom Stoppard

SoHo Playhouse Announces Winner of The Lighthouse Series: IT'S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

Britt Lafield, managing director of the not-for-profit SoHo Playhouse, is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 Lighthouse Series, the second annual iteration of the Playhouse's new short play competition. 

The Lighthouse Series was designed to showcase the best up-and-coming New York City playwrights and offer them an opportunity to reach a wider Off-Broadway audience. 

“With the theater industry still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, we felt it was important to stand by our mission statement and help the young artists of today have the opportunity to present their work and to be seen by the theater public. We are very proud to have presented fifteen different new works through the Lighthouse Series this year and even more excited to be working with John and Chesney to develop their show further and let the public see a full run of this amazing piece,” said Mr. Lafield.

The Lighthouse Series was presented as a competition with fifteen different productions, in which audiences were able to see three shows per night and vote on their favorites. The six audience-nominated finalists reprised their performances for a second round of the Lighthouse Series in June. From these six, a winner was chosen: It's Not What It Looks Like, written by playwright John Collins, co-created with collaborator Chesney Mitchell, and directed by Vincent DeGeorge. John Collins and Chesney Mitchell will star. It's Not What It Looks Like will receive a full production on the historic SoHo Playhouse mainstage within the next calendar year. 

It begins at the end. Two people are alone on stage, covered in blood, and drenched in guilt. It's not what it looks like. 

At least, that's what they want you to think. To prove their innocence, they go back to the beginning with their own version of how things ended up. As tensions rise, their narrative begins to crumble, and the truth comes out.

“We are thrilled to be premiering It's Not What It Looks Like at Soho Playhouse. The Lighthouse Series has been such a rewarding experience for us. We're looking forward to sharing this funny, suspenseful and exciting story in its entirety.” - John Collins and Chesney Mitchell.

The 2022 Lighthouse Series winner, JOB, written by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Michael Herwitz, and starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, will be playing at SoHo Playhouse from September 6-October 8. Tickets are available Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Eric Fletcher To Reprise Queen Of Hearts And Caterpillar In Alice In Wonderland The Musica Photo
Eric Fletcher To Reprise Queen Of Hearts And Caterpillar In Alice In Wonderland The Musical At Players Theatre

Literally Alive Family Theatre's upcoming Off-Broadway production of Alice in Wonderland the Musical welcomes Eric Fletcher in dual roles as the inimitable Queen of Hearts and the famously aloof Caterpillar.

2
The Sol Project Unveils Complete Programming for SOLFEST 2023 Photo
The Sol Project Unveils Complete Programming for SOLFEST 2023

Discover the diverse and captivating program of SOLFEST 2023, presented by The Sol Project. From exciting performances to engaging workshops, this unmissable event taking place from August 27-31 promises a week filled with entertainment and inspiration. Be sure to mark your calendars for SOLFEST 2023 and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of theater and arts.

3
Atlantic Theater Companys INFINITE LIFE Begins Performances Tonight Photo
Atlantic Theater Company's INFINITE LIFE Begins Performances Tonight

Get all the details about the highly-anticipated production of INFINITE LIFE at Atlantic Theater Company. Find out when and where the performances take place, and get a sneak peek into what to expect from this exciting new show. Don't miss out on this unforgettable theater experience!

4
SoHo Playhouse Names Winner of 2023 The Lighthouse Series Photo
SoHo Playhouse Names Winner of 2023 The Lighthouse Series

Discover the exciting winner of The Lighthouse Series at SoHo Playhouse. Get ready to be amazed as unexpected talent takes the stage. Find out more about this exclusive event and the surprises it has in store for you.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You