Sirius XM's Julie James to Host New York Theatre Barn's Gala At Museum Of Broadway

Performers include American Idol's Alyssa Wray, Kris Carrasco, Jessie MacBeth and Shafer Gootkind.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

In honor of their 16th anniversary of programming, New York Theatre Barn will host a gala fundraiser at the Museum of Broadway on November 13th, 2023. In addition to museum tours, the gala will conclude with an awards reception hosted by Sirius XM Radio's Julie James and honoring musical theatre writer Joriah Kwamé and New York Theatre Barn's Managing Director Kate Trammell. 

The awards will be presented by director Zhailon Levingston and director/choreographer Maria Torres, with exclusive performances from American Idol's Alyssa Wray, Kris Carrasco, Jessie MacBeth and Shafer Gootkind who will perform from the new musicals Little Miss Perfect (written by Joriah Kwamé), Sueños: Our American Musical (written by Jesse J. Sanchez), Xena: Warrior Musical (written by Lucier&Rose), and Spectrum (written by Stephanie Carlin). 

Gala attendees will have private access to the Museum of Broadway after closing hours,  including the special exhibit for the month: Six: The Royal Gallery. The special exhibit celebrates Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss's Tony Award-winning global smash hit Broadway musical Six and invites fans to experience five hundred years of history overthrone through Six's boldly revisionist narrative. 

The Gala also features a virtual fundraiser and silent auction with a slate of wonderful items including Broadway tickets, luxury getaways, and exclusive merchandise which you can access at GiveButter. You may access the Silent Auction and bid on items from now until 9 PM EST on the day of the Gala. All proceeds from the Gala will benefit all of New York Theatre Barn's programs and its mission of incubating original culture shifting musicals. Ticket packages range from $150-$900, including $50 Access tickets for artists and underserved community members. Reserve your tickets today on TicketSpice. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website at Click Here.




