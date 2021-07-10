Shakespeare in the Park Updates Proof of Vaccination and Face Mask Policies For MERRY WIVES

Shakespeare in the Park has adjusted its policies for proof of vaccination and face masks for the production of Merry Wives.

People ticketed into Full Capacity sections must show proof of full vaccination prior to entering The Delacorte. The theatre will accept all forms that show vaccination i.e. card, photo of card, print out, etc. Physically Distanced sections do not need to show proof or negative testing for entry.

Everyone (ages 2+), regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask at all times in the theater and when moving around. Those in Full Capacity sections have the option to remove their mask when sitting in their ticketed seat. Those in Physically Distanced sections must keep their face mask on at all times, except while eating and drinking.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali, the all-Black staging of the delightful comedy will officially open on Tuesday, July 27 and was recently extended by three weeks to now end on Saturday, September 18. The Public will close out the summer with their Annual Gala as a special performance of MERRY WIVES on Monday, September 20, with a rain date of Tuesday, September 21.

Tickets to MERRY WIVES are free, continuing The Public Theater's long-standing tradition of free programming and community engagement. This year, free tickets will be distributed, two per person, entirely via an advanced digital lottery hosted by new partner Goldstar. The lottery will accept entries through the Goldstar app and website each Tuesday and Friday, until 12pm ET.