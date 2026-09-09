Shaina Taub, Michael R. Jackson & More Fred Ebb Award Winners Set for CEL EBB RATION Concert

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Prospect Musicals will present CELEBBRATION: A Concert Evening of Songs from the Fred Ebb Award Winners (2015-2025) on Thursday, October 8 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway). The evening, which will be hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, is made possible with generous support from the Fred Ebb Foundation, which honors lyricist Fred Ebb's creative legacy by supporting excellence in musical theatre, and supporting artists on and off stage.

The evening will feature performances from works by the last decade of Fred Ebb Award Winners, including: Sophie Boyce & Veronica Mansour (2025), Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels (2024), Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (2023), Julia Riew (2022), Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021), Benjamin Bonnema & Christopher Staskel (2020), Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (2020), Tony Award nominee Benjamin Velez (2019), Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018), two-time Tony Award winner and Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Shaina Taub (2017), and three-time Emmy Award nominees Thomas Mizer& Curtis Moore (2016).

“Prospect is thrilled to share work from this incredible line up of theater writers, shaping the present and future of the field of musical theater,” said Producing Artistic Director Cara Reichel. “We are excited to celebrate Fred Ebb's legacy of support through an evening which features favorite songs alongside brand new works.” In 2015, Prospect Musicals previously presented concerts featuring the first decade of Ebb Award recipients, which included company founding artist, composer/lyricist Peter Mills.

Tickets, beginning at $39 (including fees), are now available for purchase via ProspectMusicals.org.

Additional information, including additional host performers, will be announced shortly.

The Fred Ebb Foundation was established to honor the life, artistry, and values of lyricist Fred Ebb by supporting excellence in musical theatre and strengthening the Broadway community. Funded through royalties from Fred Ebb's body of work, the Foundation ensures that his creative legacy continues to make a meaningful impact long after his passing. The Foundation's mission is carried out through two primary commitments: The annual Fred Ebb Award, supporting emerging musical theatre songwriters, and ongoing financial support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a cause deeply important to Fred Ebb. Through these efforts, the Foundation sustains both artistic innovation and compassionate community support. This commitment reflects Fred Ebb's lifelong dedication to the theatre community and his belief in supporting artists both on and off the stage.

As a lyricist, Fred Ebb, alongside composer John Kander, helped redefine the modern Broadway musical. Over the course of their decades-long collaboration, the duo created some of the most iconic and enduring works in musical theatre. Fred Ebb was the recipient of numerous honors, including Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award. Together, John Kander and Fred Ebb built a body of work that continues to shape theatre around the world. Their collaboration produced landmark musicals including Cabaret, Curtains, Flora The Red Menace, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink, Steel Pier, The Scottsboro Boys, Woman of the Year, Zorba and Chicago, the revival of which remains the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, a testament to the enduring power of their work.

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