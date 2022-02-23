Seventh Annual Segal Center Film Festival Of Theatre And Performance Announced March 1-15

From March 1-15, the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center of CUNY will present its seventh annual Segal Center Film Festival of Theatre and Performance, featuring a panorama of works for the screen that have been created by theater artists during the time of Corona. Over 80 works from over 30 countries in 20 languages will be offered, online only. All the productions are presented on-demand and totally free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. The festival's website is https://segalfilmfestival.org/ and the festival lineup is available at: https://segalfilmfestival.org/listings/.

The festival is dedicated to presenting works by experimental, emerging, and established theater artists and filmmakers from around the world to audiences and industry professionals. From its inaugural edition in 2015 to its present-day digital avatar, it has been a platform for recorded works that span the length and breadth of the performing arts.

Engaging with the screen used to be on the periphery for most theater and performance artists, but in the last two years, the screen has taken center stage. Even before Corona, FTP had been the premier US event for new film and video works focusing on theater and performance. Its mission was to invite experimental and established theater makers to present work created for the screen - not filmed archival recordings - to audiences and industry professionals from around the world. Now the the 2022 Screen/Film/Theatre/Performance Festival joins the previous 200 Segal Talks (https://howlround.com/series/segal-talks), which are streamed on the HowlRound Theatre Commons, as a global archive of theater and performance in the time of Corona.

Festival Founder and Executive Director of the Martin E. Segal Theater Center, Frank Hentschker, recalls: "Film and digital media are such an integral part of theater and performance. I was surprised that there was not a film festival out there right now focusing on theater and performance. I thought 'why not create one?'"

Lineups from previous festivals (2015-2019) are available at: https://segalfilmfestival.org/about/.

The festival's curatorial Team is Frank Hentschker, Andie Lerner and Tanvi Shah. Info on the trio is available at: https://segalfilmfestival.org/meet-the-team/.