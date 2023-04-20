Script For MI ABUELA, QUEEN OF NIGHTMARES Now Published As A Standalone Book

Christine Stoddard's award-winning stage play Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares has been published as a standalone book by AlienBuddha Press. Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares follows Maya, a young Salvadoran-American, who navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore as she comes of age in Phoenix, Arizona.

The play premiered at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City in June 2022 and has since had readings and excerpts at Fulton Theatre, Arts On Site, and Chashama Fest. The film version is now streaming on Vimeo On Demand.

Order the book from Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Abuela-Queen-Nightmares-Christine-Stoddard/dp/B0BZFCJ8R3/ref=sr_1_1?crid=22I48GWGNIS0B&keywords=mi+abuela%2C+queen+of+nightmares&qid=1680292645&sprefix=mi+abuela%2C+queen+of+nig%2Caps%2C311&sr=8-1

Maya, a young Salvadoran-American woman, navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore as she comes of age in Phoenix, Arizona. Her story explores mother-daughter relationships, mixed race identity, being the child of an immigrant, growing up without a father, and using fantasy as a coping mechanism, while featuring movement and dance. And there are owls, jaguars, and cacti-oh, my! *Trigger warning: This play references sexual assault and suicide.

Christine Stoddard is a Salvadoran-American writer, director, and multi-hyphenate artist. Her books include Water for the Cactus Woman, Belladonna Magic, Desert Fox by the Sea, and others. She is the creator of Quail Tales, a monthly show of absurdist comedy plays and sketches at The Players Theatre. Her comedy act Art Bitch (TikTok & IG @stoddardsays/@artbitch100) premiered at The PIT NYC and will be coming to Caveat, The Green Room 42, the Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, and elsewhere. Her play Heartbreak in Tompkins Square Park will have a staged reading at Theatre Row this June. Listen to her talk show Badass Lady-Folk on Radio Free Brooklyn Fridays at 9 a.m. Based in Brooklyn, she graduated from VCUarts and holds an MFA from The City College of New York. Find out more at www.worldofchristinestoddard.com.