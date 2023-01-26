Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scott Cohen, Maddie Corman, Sue Jean Kim, and More Join Anastasia Traina in Reading of Her New Play SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET

The reading is set for Wednesday, February 1 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM at Theater at St. Clements.​ 

Jan. 26, 2023  

The Directors Company has announced a reading of SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET, a new play Anastasia Traina ​(Horton Bliss, Sony Pictures) ​being presented Wednesday, February 1 at 3:00 and 7:00 PM at Theater at St. Clements.​

The reading is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. For reservations, please visit: https://forms.gle/f7wXmzbwCWjhmszA8

SEAGULLS ON SULLIVAN STREET takes place in the heart of New York City's Soho when the neighborhood's ethos was just beginning to fade. Lucy struggles to make sense of the harsh world she lives in whenever she opens a newspaper. Pete, a no-holds-barred bakery owner, feels cornered by his marriage to the fragile and unpredictable Lucy. He takes refuge at the neighborhood watering hole, where we meet Alex, a barkeep always willing to lend an attentive ear. Louie, seemingly challenged in a one-sided love affair with Lucy, and Natalie, Pete's paramour. In the aftermath of a tragic event, this eccentric community comes together along with Alex's partner, the insatiable Ruth, to grapple with understanding life's fragility, the lies we tell ourselves, and the illusions that sustain us.

Directed by Jean Wagner​ (The Notebook)​, the cast features Scott Cohen​ (CBS' East New York)​, Jasmine Carmichael​ (Amazon's Sneaky Pete)​, Maddie Corman​ (Next Fall)​, Sue Jean Kim​ (Office Hour, The Public)​, Timothy Britten Parker (1st Nat'l Tour Wicked),​ and​ Joanne Tucker​ (Showtime's American Rust and Billions)​.

The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals for the American theatre public. For over 40 years, The Directors Company has mentored and supported emerging artists in the development of original theatre works from inception to production, providing artistic and dramaturgical guidance to promising, new theatre artists and their projects. For more information, please visit directorscompany.org



