Sarita Choudhury, Daphne Rubin-vega, Jennifer Tilly And George Sheanshang To Be Honored At The New Group 2026 Gala

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The New Group will host its 2026 Gala honoring Sarita Choudhury, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jennifer Tilly, and George Sheanshang. The event will take place at the Edison Ballroom in New York City and will feature performances and celebrity presenters. Proceeds will support the company’s theater productions and education initiatives.

The New Group will hold its 2026 Gala on Monday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

The event will honor Sarita Choudhury, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jennifer Tilly, and George Sheanshang with the Mimi and Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater.

The evening, directed by Adrian Alea, will feature performances by Alex Newell, The New York Vocal Collective, Morgan James, and Dan Micciche. Presenters are scheduled to include Quiara Alegría Hudes, Isaac Mizrahi, Nicole Ari Parker, Chloë Sevigny, and John Turturro.

The gala will also mark The New Group’s transition to its new artistic home at the Theater at St. Clement’s, where the company is currently presenting The Adding Machine by Elmer L. Rice, with revisions by Thomas Bradshaw, directed by Scott Elliott. The production features Choudhury, Michael Cyril Creighton, Rubin-Vega, and Tilly and has been extended through May 17.

Proceeds from the event will support The New Group’s theater productions and its education initiatives, including the YTT College Access Program. The program provides tuition-free college application and interview preparation for New York City high school students, using theater-based techniques to help participants develop personal narratives. In 2025, the program enrolled more than 350 students, with all participants gaining acceptance to four-year colleges and universities.

The New Group, founded in 1995, is an artist-driven theater company focused on developing and producing contemporary work. The organization also operates education programs including a summer conservatory, college access initiatives, and a BFA Acting program in partnership with LIU Brooklyn.

Ticket Information

Tickets for The New Group 2026 Gala start at $1,500, with tables beginning at $15,000.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: thenewgroup.org/gala or contact The New Group directly.