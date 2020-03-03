SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA to Make Off-Broadway Premiere at St. Luke's Theatre

Some of Israel's most renowned creatives will be making a splash in New York this Spring, as they present a dazzling new version of Tchaikovsky's legendary music with SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA, a sexy extravaganza about money, love and titles that will play every Thursday in April, Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre. Featuring book and lyrics by renowned Israeli lyricist Mirit Shem-Ur, music by Pyotr llyich Tchaikovsky, with additional music by Sharona Pick, the production is a provocative mashup of classical and modern music, and directed by Tsedi Sarfati, who has been described as "The father of modern Israeli show business." www.swanlakerockopera.com



The cast of SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA features Tyler Mccall, Justine Verheul, Edan Jacob Levi, Einat Propper, Jack Sutherlin, Tobias Arizio, Guy Roobie, Addi Gefen, Eden Azar, Ellie Kadosh, Camila Vergasta and Gabrielle Donadio.



The production features musical direction by Assaf Averbuch, sound design by Martin Sytems Audio, lighting design by Maarten Cornelis, choreography by Amit Zamir and costumes by Ella Kolesnik. Haim Faliba is the Associate Director.



With dozens of mega hits to her credit, most of them composed by her ex-husband, the iconic Israeli superstar, Svika Pick, Mirit Shem Ur is one of the most popular Israeli lyricists of all time. The musical Marylou, based mainly on the unbeatable power couple's mutual songs, had a long run at The National Theatre Habima, a tour in USA, several revivals, a television series, hundreds of Israeli school performances, and is one of the most successful original musicals in Israel. Mirit Shem Ur is also the author of seven novels, having made her first professional breakthrough at the age of 25, when she became a popular columnist in the major Israeli magazine Maariv.



Director Tsedi Sarfati started his career as a child actor at the national Israeli theatre and has performed at all of the leading theaters in Israel. At 30, he started to direct musical theatre and many shows and major events in Israel. He has directed the well-known original musical Bustan Sefaradi (Spanish Garden), written by the fifth president of Israel Mr. Itzhak Navon, that ran for over 2,300 times over almost 20 years at the national Israeli theatre, Habima. He has directed shows in Germany, South Africa and Russia and has directed many TV specials for leading singers in Israel. In 1999, Tsedi was the Director of the biggest international song contest - The Eurovision in Jerusalem. He has directed many international musicals, such as: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Irma La Douce, Hair, West Side Story, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, The King and I, andAnnie. Most recently, he was one of the most popular judges on the reality show A Star is Born which runs on one of the most popular tv channels in Israel.



Sharona Pick is an Israeli composer and singer. Together with her sister Daniella, she's seen meteoric success with the duo's first mega hit, "This Song", which she composed. Over the years, Sharona has composed many hits for the duo, herself, and many other Israeli artists.



The evening before his engagement ball, Crown Prince "Ziggy" Siegfried, is having a hot bachelor party at the Swan Lake Mansion, hosted by the notorious billionaire Von Rothbart. But while Ziggy's bon vivant noble friends enjoy themselves in the company of Von Rothbart's sexy mistresses, called swannies, Ziggy is quite depressed. And no wonder...enjoying his status as a popular royal playboy, the young prince is not too enthusiastic about giving up his glamorous lifestyle for the dreary institution of marriage.



Tickets are $39.50 - $99.00 and can be purchased online at www.swanlakerockopera.com. Group sales are available (for groups of 10 or more) for $39.50 per ticket. Tickets for students are just $29.50.



The running time for SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA is a swift 90 minutes.





