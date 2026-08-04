STARS IN RELATIONS to Premiere via Roundabout Youth Ensemble

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Roundabout Youth Ensemble (RYE), an after-school and summer program for NYC public high schools, has announced the world premiere of the new play Stars in Relations by Lauren Urbanec, directed by Jonah Fisher and Associate Directed by Jordan Henry.

The production will be presented at Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts Black Box Theatre (123 W 43rd St.) on Friday, August 7th (2pm & 7pm), Saturday, August 8th (2pm & 7pm) and Sunday, August 9th (2pm). Tickets are free to the public and are available to order HERE.

Roundabout Theatre Company's student-led theatre company, Roundabout Youth Ensemble (RYE) is a student-run theatre company comprised of public high school students representing all five boroughs of NYC. Through weekly workshops and monthly Ensemble Days, students learn playwriting, performance, and technical theatre skills throughout the school year. In the spring, a play written by one of the participants is selected by the Ensemble for further development and students interview for Leadership positions within the Ensemble. In the summer, RYE students produce said original play with student directors, designers, actors, stage managers, and crew to be viewed by a public audience.

In Stars in Relations, it's 2004 and a high school friend group has reunited to address a tragic incident from their junior year. Forced to face each other's differing perspectives once more, it is only now that they can being to unravel the past, confront their pain, and at long last ask the question, “How can we move on?”

Stars in Relations features: Boena Ferracaku (Juliette), Cami Leal (Paula), Chelsea Simmons (Georgia), Draco Defeo (Leo), Gioliz Hernandez (Swing), Jariel Martinez (Dore), John Burns (Young Leo), Kaliyah Christopher p(Molly), Kanye Young (Young Dore), Lailani Luke (Maya), Malick Seck (Swing), and Sofia DeGraff (Young Juliette).

The design team leaders include: Taylor Moy (Stage Manager), Sophia Giraldo (Production Manager), Aissa Toure (ASM/Property Designer), Liam McCormack (Scenic Design), Briana Rosenfeld (Costume Design), William Bouk (Lighting Design), Lucas Rosenfeld (Sound Design), Jakai Bell (Marketing), Emily Zhao (Marketing).

The design ensemble includes: Scenic Team: Angelica Reyes, Arielle Joseph, Kara Dolacinski, Moriom Raha; Costume Team: Jazzy Rise, Leo Anjum, Mazy Coles; Lighting Team: Analucia DeGraff, Kilani Gonzalez; Sound Team: Joseph Rivera Jr., Mabel Steinmuller; Marketing Team: Boaz Baker, Lehanna White, Omari Collins.

Established in 1996, Education at Roundabout annual serves over 30,000 people throughout New York City's five boroughs and beyond. Roundabout offers nationally recognized programs that use the power of theatre to inspire, engage, and promote social equity through three core area: Career Training, Community Partnerships, and Teaching and Learning. The deep impact and breadth of our work is a result of programs and curricula curated specifically to build lasting relationships with students, teachers, early-career professionals, audiences, and our local communities. Roundaboutheatre.org/education

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