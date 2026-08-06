SHANA TOVA Concert to Feature Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Santino Fontana, and More

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On Monday, September 14, Jewish Artists Gathering will present “Shana Tova: Stories & Songs of Hope & Renewal,” a one-night-only evening of community and Jewish joy at 7PM at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St, NYC).

Whether you'll be at synagogue for all High Holiday services or you prefer connecting with Judaism in your own way, this concert is for you. Building on the meaning of the holidays, the evening will focus on themes of hope, renewal, community, and love. This uplifting and inspirational event will feature Broadway stars and recording artists like Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ari Axelrod ("A Place for Us"), Shira Averbuch ("The Heart-to-Heart Songbook"), Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Harmony), Etai Benson (Company,The Band's Visit), Max Chernin (A Walk on the Moon, Parade), Billy Cohen (Ragtime), Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony, Yentl), Jessica Fontana (Cinderella), Santino Fontana (I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Tootsie), Adam Kantor (Fiddler on the Roof), The Mamales, Samantha Massell (Chez Joey, Fiddler on the Roof), Maskit Mati, Anne Nathan (Once), Zal Owen (Harmony), Kami Salman, Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sharone Sayegh (Beetlejuice, The Band's Visit), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), Alexandra Socha (Wicked), Yona Speidel (Pose, Transparent), Ari'el Stachel (Other, The Band's Visit), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice), Talia Suskauer (A Walk on the Moon, Parade, Wicked), and Michael Valdes (Anemone) alongside stand-up comedians Leah Lamarr, Eitan Levine and Yvette Segan. The evening is directed by Katie Birenboim with music direction by Seth Rudetstky (Participants are subject to change).

Jewish Artists Gathering was founded to celebrate the intersection of the theatre and Jewish communities by connecting and uplifting Jewish professionals of all backgrounds in the entertainment industry. We are committed to fostering meaningful community, amplifying shared heritage, and honoring the profound contributions that Jewish artists and professionals make to the performing arts. Jewish Artists Gathering has previously hosted the Broadway Community Seder, an annual gathering for members of the theatre community to gather for the Passover holiday. The September 14 concert will serve as a fundraiser to further these community and heritage celebrations.

"The purpose of our 'Shana Tova' concert is to not only mark the High Holidays in a unique way, but also to celebrate the performers who make up our community," producer Howard Tilkin said. "Regardless of your background or connection to Judaism, we want this to be a celebration for everyone."

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