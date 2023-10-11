SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN Returns Off-Broadway

Returning to Hell's Kitchen's AMT Theater for a limited engagement is one of Off-Broadway's longest-running comedies - Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man! Having earned its spot as a mainstay in Las Vegas and Chicago's theater communities, as well as having successfully toured the states, this interactive comedy takes the audience on a hilarious and wild ride where no topic is taboo and the insider ‘tips' come straight from the source: a gay man.

The popularity of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man is no surprise, given its source material is the international best-selling book of the same title, which has been published in over 50 different countries and translated into 17 different languages. Sex Tips has also been showcased on television in three different reality series whose stars performed in the show, including Kendra On Top, Real Housewives of New York, and Shahs of Sunset.

With performances set to begin on Fri, Nov 10th, Sex Tips is set at a local university auditorium where the English department holds a monthly “Meet the Authors” event. Robyn is the shy and studious moderator of the event and this month's featured author is Dan Anderson of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man. With the help of a hunky stage assistant named Stefan, Dan aims to turn this “Meet the Authors” event upside down with a highly theatrical, audience-interactive sex tip seminar.

Starring in Sex Tips as Dan is comedian Tim Murray, who recently completed an award-winning run of his original comedy show Tim Murray is Witches at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and sold out performances at Joe's Pub. After winning the Best Musical Theatre Show award from Entertainment Now, an Offie Nomination and being shortlisted for the Comedian's Choice Award Murray has toured Witches across the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Murray can be seen on The Other Two on HBOMax, the film Swan Song starring Jennifer Coolidge, and all over TikTok with his viral sketch comedy videos. Murray's podcast Slumber Party is on iHeart radio. He was part of the original cast of 50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway (New York Times' Critics Pick), Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody Off-West End, and his new sketch comedy TV show Wish You Were Queer produced by Trixie Mattel will debut in 2024! Follow Tim @TMurray06 on all platforms.

Written by Matt Murphy, this return engagement of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man is produced by Tom and Michael D'Angora. Additional xast and creative team will be announced shortly.

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man will begin performances Friday, Nov 10th at the AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St in Hell's Kitchen. The performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. The running time is 1 hour and 15 minutes with no intermission. Regular tickets range from $39 to $69 plus processing fees, and group tickets start at $49.95. All group package pricing is only applicable for parties of 6 or more. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 646-4543-4385.